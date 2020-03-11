comscore Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch | BGR India
Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch: All you need to know

The Poco F1 has started receiving the Android 10 update and it bumps up the software version to the MIUI V11.0.6.0.QEJMIXM.

  • Published: March 11, 2020 4:02 PM IST
poco-f1-box-2

Xiaomi has again pushed the latest Android 10 OS update for the Poco F1 smartphone. The brand first released the software update in January this year, and then pulled back due to several bugs. Now, the Poco F1 has started receiving the Android 10 update via OTA. The new update bumps up the software version to the MIUI V11.0.6.0.QEJMIXM and brings Android 10 goodies too.

The latest Poco F1 update also adds an Android security patch for the month of February. It is around 1.9GB in size and offers some new MIUI 11 features too. After downloading the update, you will witness slightly softer icons, new Mi Lan Pro system font, and improved always-on display functionality. The software update also adds new animations, themes, wallpapers, and improved notification system.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

The newly released Android 10 update for the Poco F1 comes with a system-wide dark mode, Gizmochina reports. One will also witness Xiaomi’s Mi Go Travel suite as well as an improved currency converter. If you haven’t yet received the OTA update on your Poco F1 device, you can check for it manually in the phone’s settings. To recall, the Poco F1 was launched in the year 2018. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 flagship SoC.

The Poco F1 is currently selling for Rs 14,999. The Poco F1 arrived in India with Android 8.0 Oreo. The company has rolled out the latest Android 10 OS update for the Poco F1, and those who haven’t yet received the update should get it in the coming days. The mid-range phone now ships with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0).

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

