Poco F1 MIUI 11 update with October Android security patch rolling out
Poco F1 MIUI 11 update with October 2019 Android security patch rolling out

The latest MIUI 11 update for the Poco F1 brings October 2019 Android security patch. It is still based on Android 9 Pie. Read on to know more.

Xiaomi poco f1 feature 805px

Poco F1

Xiaomi recently announced that a few smartphones will receive the MIUI 11 update between October 22 to October 31. Phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S have already started receiving the same update. Now, the company’s popular Poco F1 smartphone has also started receiving the latest custom skin, as per a few users. This update, which is still based on Android 9 Pie, brings October 2019 Android security patch. Poco F1 users can check whether they have received MIUI 11 update or not in the phone’s Settings > About phone > System update.

The new software update, which is around 1.8GB in size, adds a system-wide Dark mode. It brings a minimalistic UI design, improved Game Turbo mode, dynamic notification sounds for notifications and alarm ringtones, and more. The OTA update will also remove visual clutter, and improve touch controls. It also adds Mi Share fast file transfer feature. Besides, other Xiaomi phones like Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 are also expected to get the MIUI 11 update in the coming days. To recall, the brand recently unveiled MIUI 11 at an event in New Delhi.

MIUI 11 features

The company says that it has adopted a “minimalist color philosophy throughout the UI and emphasized only on the key colors to make it stand out.” With MIUI 11, Xiaomi has gone for a lot of white space in the UI along with bold colors. The brand has also added a system-wide dark mode in MIUI 11. Similar to EMUI dark mode, MIUI 11 dark mode changes the color of all system apps with true black color.

You also now get “100K unique wallpapers” as well as “dynamic video wallpapers” for your screens. Xiaomi users will also be able to choose a personal video as their wallpaper. MIUI 11 also comes with a more customizable always-on ambient display (AOD). There are a number of customization options in the new AOD including the ability to showcase your own message.

The company also revealed that it has updated all the notification and alarm sounds. Beyond this, the company shared features such as Mi Work productivity suite. It includes three different apps including To-do, Calculator, and Docs. The “File Manager” app has been upgraded. Mi users can now check their files as thumbnails, and also view them without any additional app support. “You will also be able to perform essential actions on your documents with this addition,” Xiaomi said.

Xiaomi says “you can now check your daily steps and other vital data right from your App Vault screen.” Additionally, Women users will now be able to track their menstrual cycles better with the upgraded Mi Calendar app. With the Quick Replies feature, MI users will now be able to take a call or reply to messages without interrupting their game/video. There will be a floating tab for replying to messages. The Mint Keyboard now helps translate while you transliterate to other languages from English.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

