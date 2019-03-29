Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

Xiaomi sold more Poco F1 units online than OnePlus 6 during last quarter (Q4) of 2018. According to IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker data, 22.4 percent Poco F1 sales in online were registered in Q4, which is almost 5 percent extra than OnePlus 6’s 17.9 percent sales in segment above Rs 15,000.

Manu Kumar Jain, the Managing Director at Xiaomi India, on Wednesday tweeted that the Poco F1 was India’s best-selling smartphone in online smartphone market of Rs 15k and above during the final quarter of 2018. His tweeted trolled OnePlus noting, “The Champion of Speed doesn’t settle for 2nd place. Nor should you!”

Now it's settled! As per @IDC, #POCOF1 is India's #1 Smartphone in online smartphone market of ₹15k & above. The Champion of Speed doesn't settle for 2nd place. Nor should you! RT my tweet + Tweet with #POCOF1, tell me why you love this beast (tag me). 1 fan to win a POCO F1! pic.twitter.com/fDjDM8hfpk — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 27, 2019

What is interesting here is that Jain mentioned OnePlus 6 and not the OnePlus 6T, since the ‘T’ variant was launched at the end of November in India. Having said that, OnePlus also discontinued the product around same time, so the phone was not on sale for at least one full month in that quarter.

On the other hand, Poco F1 has been selling steady numbers for Xiaomi. The smartphone was launched in August and after initial few flash sales, the handset can now be purchased any time from Flipkart, mi.com and major retailers in offline including Xiaomi’s own Mi Home stores.

Watch Video: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 to counter OnePlus’ growing popularity in the premium mid-range segment. The Poco F1 comes with premium hardware – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 6GB/8GB RAM – at a cheaper price tag than OnePlus 6/6T. Xiaomi claims that the handset has managed a lot of consumer interest, and we believe that there is successor in making – Poco F2.