comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC
News

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

News

Poco F1 was India’s best-selling smartphone in online smartphone market of Rs 15k and above.

  • Published: March 29, 2019 9:13 AM IST
poco-f1-box-2

Xiaomi sold more Poco F1 units online than OnePlus 6 during last quarter (Q4) of 2018. According to IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker data, 22.4 percent Poco F1 sales in online were registered in Q4, which is almost 5 percent extra than OnePlus 6’s 17.9 percent sales in segment above Rs 15,000.

Manu Kumar Jain, the Managing Director at Xiaomi India, on Wednesday tweeted that the Poco F1 was India’s best-selling smartphone in online smartphone market of Rs 15k and above during the final quarter of 2018. His tweeted trolled OnePlus noting, “The Champion of Speed doesn’t settle for 2nd place. Nor should you!”

What is interesting here is that Jain mentioned OnePlus 6 and not the OnePlus 6T, since the ‘T’ variant was launched at the end of November in India. Having said that, OnePlus also discontinued the product around same time, so the phone was not on sale for at least one full month in that quarter.

On the other hand, Poco F1 has been selling steady numbers for Xiaomi. The smartphone was launched in August and after initial few flash sales, the handset can now be purchased any time from Flipkart, mi.com and major retailers in offline including Xiaomi’s own Mi Home stores.

Watch Video: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 to counter OnePlus’ growing popularity in the premium mid-range segment. The Poco F1 comes with premium hardware – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 6GB/8GB RAM – at a cheaper price tag than OnePlus 6/6T. Xiaomi claims that the handset has managed a lot of consumer interest, and we believe that there is successor in making – Poco F2.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2019 9:13 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Sony WH-CH700N Review
Review
Sony WH-CH700N Review
Qualcomm Snapdragon Days on Flipkart: A look at top deals

Deals

Qualcomm Snapdragon Days on Flipkart: A look at top deals

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

News

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices

News

Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices

Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup

News

Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup

Most Popular

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices

Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S10 series: The company may bring 25W charging and handheld Super Night Mode

Oppo Reno renders and leaked video showcase an unusual notch

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

News

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC
Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals

News

Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals
Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

News

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

Deals

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000
6 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

6 best smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

हुवावे ने लॉन्च किया Y6 Prime (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी का नया शूज, ब्लूटूथ ईयरफोन 4 अप्रैल से होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Noble Skiodo ने भारत में मात्र 6,999 रुपये में लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट TV, ये हैं खूबियां

WhatsApp को अपने फिंगरप्रिंट से करें अनलॉक, ऐसे कर पाएंगे एक्टिवेट

IPL 2019 Live Streaming : RCB और MI की टीम होंगी आमने-सामने, स्मार्टफोन पर ऑनलाइन ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

News

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC
News
Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC
Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices

News

Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices
Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup

News

Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup
Samsung Galaxy S10 series: The company may bring 25W charging and handheld Super Night Mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series: The company may bring 25W charging and handheld Super Night Mode
Oppo Reno renders and leaked video showcase an unusual notch

News

Oppo Reno renders and leaked video showcase an unusual notch