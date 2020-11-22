Poco F1 successor in the works but it is not the Poco F2 Pro

When will the Poco F2 or the successor to the Poco F1 launch in India? Well, this is a million-dollar question that has been going around in the smartphone industry for a few years now. It now appears that the answer to this question is finally here. In other words, the Poco F2 could be a real soon. Also Read - Poco M3 images leaked ahead of launch, show stunning textured design

In the recent ASK ME ANYTHING session with Anuj Sharma, Country Director of Poco India, and Manmohan, General Manager of Poco India it was revealed that the company is working on the next Poco F series smartphone or the successor to the Poco F1.

Starting this year Poco has been launching many phones in the M and X series including the Poco X3, Poco M2, and Poco M2 Pro. But there was no F series device. The latest YouTube session suggests that the next phone that the company will bring to India could be the successor to the Poco F1.

Soon after the global launch of the Poco F2 Pro, consumers in India were expecting the smartphone to launch in the country but that didn't happen. In conversation with The Indian Express, Sharma previously said that he doesn't see Poco F2 Pro as a true successor to the Poco F1 which transformed the smartphone industry completely. With this, we believe that the next Poco F series could be the Poco F2 given that's the device that consumers in India are expecting the company to release. The Poco F1 was a game-changing device as it offered flagship-level specs at a budget.

During the session, neither Sharma or Manmohan confirmed the launch date of the next Poco F series smartphone. Well, now that the company has confirmed that they are working on the next Poco F series smartphone we can expect the device in the upcoming months, which could be by end of this year or early next year.

Meanwhile, Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco M3 in the global market. For now, there are no reports on whether this entry-level Poco device will head to the Indian market or not.