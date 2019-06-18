comscore Poco F1 update: Changelog, features, rollout | BGR India
Xiaomi Poco F1 update rolling out with May 2019 security patch and more

This new Poco F1 update brings the MIUI version number to 10.3.5.0. Taking a look at the update prompt, it comes with MIUI V10.3.5.0.PEJMIXM as the build number. Users will need to download about 387MB for the entire update package.

  Updated: June 18, 2019 12:45 PM IST
Xiaomi has just announced the rollout of a new update for Poco F1. This announcement for the new update comes around the same time when Xiaomi posted teasers for its Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. This new Poco F1 update brings the MIUI version number to 10.3.5.0. Taking a look at the update prompt, it comes with MIUI V10.3.5.0.PEJMIXM as the build number. Users will need to download about 387MB for the entire update package.

Poco F1 June stable update details

According to the update changelog, Xiaomi is rolling out May 2019 Android security patch to Poco F1. Focusing on other things changes in the update, Xiaomi is also introducing lock screen customization for Poco F1 users. After updating the device, users can access this in the “Advanced settings” submenu in the “Lock screen & password” menu in the “Settings” app. Xiaomi also stated that it has improved the algorithm that sorts Wi-Fi networks in the “Wi-Fi” section. Last but not least, this new update has also fixed an issue with dual apps. The problem resulted in dual apps disappearing after a system reboot.

C Manmohan, the General Manager for Poco India shared the details about the new update on his Twitter account. As part of the announcement, C Manmohan also revealed that this update will roll out in a staged manner. A staged roll-out means that the update will only reach a very small set of users on the first day. Then Poco will monitor different public channels for any potential bug report or issue regarding the update. The company will stop the rollout of the update in case of any hidden system-breaking bugs in the update. In case there are no issues reported, Poco will then go ahead with a wider rollout of the new update.

The staged roll out of update ensures that any hidden bug is not able to affect all Poco F1 devices in the market at the same time. This new update comes around the same time when Xiaomi is preparing to launch its Redmi K20 series. Xiaomi is taking aim at OnePlus with its teasers while making preparations for the launch. According to a recent report, Xiaomi hinted that its Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro managed to beach the OnePlus 7 Pro in AnTuTu benchmark.

  • Published Date: June 18, 2019 12:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 18, 2019 12:45 PM IST

