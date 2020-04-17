Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

Poco F2, the successor to Poco F1, might launch soon. The smartphone, which has been in the rumors since last year, has been spotted on IMEI database. The listing suggests that the company is getting all the necessary certifications before the launch. The smartphone in question has been certified with model number M2004J11G. It forms part of a wide range of devices listed on the database including models from Huawei, Realme and Honor. Also Read - POCO F2 likely spotted in an EEC certification listing; Here is everything that we know

Poco F1, the first smartphone under the Poco brand from Xiaomi, was launched in August 2018. Since the launch, the smartphone has received rave reviews for its performance and price. It became so popular that Mi fans started sketching their plans for the successor. However, 2019 came and went without any announcement from the company. Then Poco came back from the brink as an independent brand. The rumor mill got to work again and started speculating about the launch of Poco F2. Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2; TWS earbuds coming soon

Poco F2 spotted on IMEI database

However, we got the Poco X2 instead with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform. Poco is now a brand focused entirely on the Indian smartphone market. It has acknowledged that Poco F2 is in the pipeline. When it goes official, it is expected to feature flagship Snapdragon 865 mobile platform from Qualcomm. It might also end up being the cheapest device with Snapdragon 865 SoC in the country. We know for sure that Redmi K30 Pro, launched in China, is not coming to India as the Poco F2. Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand; possible POCO F2 hinted

The M2004J11G model number is the POCO F2. At least the IMEI database suggests that.

The company is reportedly planning to launch three smartphones this year. We have already seen the Poco X2 and the two other devices could be the Poco F2 and F2 Lite. A leak claimed that Poco F2 Lite will come with Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery. It is recommended that you take this information with a grain of salt. With COVID-19 causing major disruption, it is not immediately how these companies are placed for now. Alongside Poco F2, a Xiaomi smartphone has also received IMDA certification. Poco has also confirmed that it is working on true wireless earbuds as second product category.

