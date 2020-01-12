Poco F2 existence confirmed; here's what we know so far

The existence of the Poco F2 smartphone from Xiaomi seems to be confirmed after Xiaomi trademark doc leak. According to a new tweet by _the_tech_guy, Xiaomi has filed for the trademark, and those seem to mention the Poco F2 by name. This is clear indication that Xiaomi has either already stared working on the smartphone or planning to. The global name, like last time could simply be Pocophone F2 while the name in India would be Poco F2.

What we know about the Poco F2

Poco F1 was launched in 2018 with flagship-grade specifications at an affordable price. It is the cheapest phone to offer a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset. We expect the same from its successor the Poco F2. In November this year, a new Xiaomi smartphone was certified by 3C, which is speculated to be the Poco F2. The model number of the registered smartphone is M1912G7BE/C and features 27W Fast Charging. The Poco F1 remains popular even today and the recent price cut for the smartphone has only made it even more competitive as a package.

Poco F1 features, specifications

To recap, the Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. There is up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

For photography, the phone packs a dual-camera setup on the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI for Poco, based on Android 9 Pie. The customized UI features a dedicated Poco Launcher, an app drawer, and a bunch of other customizations.