Poco F2 India launch has been officially teased by the company on its social media channels. The Poco phone should launch in India very soon.

Representational image

Poco F2 is finally gearing up to launch in India. This time it is no rumour and the company has teased the upcoming Poco F2 officially. The company on January 1, 2021 announced to launch the most awaited Poco F2 in India this year. This will be the successor to the Poco F1, which was the first phone from the brand. Also Read - Poco M2 MIUI 12 stable build could release soon as beta version is out

With the Poco F1, the smartphone manufacturer gained wide popularity in the country. This is because the device came packed with flagship level specifications including Snapdragon 800 series processor and more. The Poco F1 disrupted the Indian smartphone market and sold in millions of units. The same is expected of the upcoming Poco phone as well. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

We don’t know much about the Poco F2 right now but do believe that the smartphone will live up to the expectations. The Poco F2 is also expected to offer flagship level specifications at an affordable price point. The Poco F1 was launched at a starting price under Rs 20,000. We will need to wait to see if Poco follows the same strategy for the upcoming Poco F1. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

Poco F2 rumours

Indian smartphone consumers have been waiting for the Poco phone for a long time. However, we witnessed the brand to launch smartphones in various other series including Poco X, M and C series. The wait for the Poco F series smartphone is almost over.

As far as the rumours are concerned the Poco F2 will come packed with a 120hz refresh rate, AMOLED screen. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G processor, which also powers the recently launched Poco X3. Some rumours also suggest that the Poco phone will come packed with a 4,250 mAh battery with reverse charging support.

Meanwhile, other rumours suggests that the upcoming Poco phone will come packed with a quad rear camera setup including a wide angle lens, ultrawide, macro and depth sensor. The smartphone is said to have a global and Indian version. The global model of the Poco device will come with NFC support while the Indian version will not support NFC.

The smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed much specification details about the Poco F2 yet so take these information with a pinch of salt.

  Published Date: January 2, 2021 12:29 PM IST

