Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco will launch a new smartphone in 2020. The company’s global head Alvin Tse hints that the successor to the Poco F1 will make its debut next year. Poco F1 was launched in 2018 with flagship-grade specifications at an affordable price. It is the cheapest phone to offer a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset.

It has been more than a year since the launch of Poco F1 phone. A lot of Poco fans were expecting a successor to the Poco phone F1 this year, but that didn’t happen. Now, Alvin Tse hints that the Poco F2 will finally arrive in 2020. The tweet says “You will hear more from POCO in 2020.” This hints that Xiaomi will launch the Poco F1 successor next year.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

The tweet is currently not available, but some folks have managed to grab screenshots of the tweet. At the moment, it is not clear as to when exactly Pocophone will launch its next smartphone. But the company is expected to reveal about it in the coming weeks.

Besides, in November this year, a new Xiaomi smartphone was certified by 3C, which is speculated to be the Poco F2. The model number of the registered smartphone is M1912G7BE/C and features 27W Fast Charging. The Poco F1 remains popular even today and the recent price cut for the smartphone has only made it even more competitive as a package. It is currently available for Rs 14,999 via Flipkart.

Poco F1 features, specifications

To recap, the Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. There is up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

For photography, the phone packs a dual-camera setup on the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI for Poco, based on Android 9 Pie. The customized UI features a dedicated Poco Launcher, an app drawer, and a bunch of other customizations.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Price Rs 14,999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

