Xiaomi sub-brand POCO India seems to be working on a new POCO smartphone. The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming smartphone. However, a new report spotted the device on the EEC certification website. This certification also shared some details about the upcoming smartphone. We are not sure about the specifications of the smartphone or even the name for that matter. However, it is possible that the smartphone may be the much anticipated POCO F2. This report comes just days after POCO India General Manager revealed that the company is still working on F2. Let’s check out the report and the leaked details here.

Possible POCO F2 coming soon; details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the mystery POCO smartphone comes with a model number M2004J11G. The listing also confirmed that the smartphone comes with a POCO trademark. Taking a closer look, we get to know that Xiaomi filed for certification on March 20th. The certification listing went online on March 31st and is valid until March 17th, 2025. As previously reported, the company will not rebrand the Redmi K30 Pro as the POCO F2. The company also confirmed that the smartphone will not be priced around Rs 20,000.

Taking a look at past reports, it is likely that the smartphone will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC out-of-the-box. This will be in line with what we saw on the POCO F1. Internet is speculating this to be the POCO F2 because there is no information available on any other POCO smartphone. Considering the device just received EEC certification, more information is likely to surface in the coming days.

POCO has already confirmed that it is working on expanding its product portfolio. As part of the expansion, the company is working on its first audio product. The company confirmed that it is working on its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds product.