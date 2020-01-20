comscore Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked: All you need to know
Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked: All you need to know

If rumors are to be believed, the brand could launch around three devices under upcoming the Poco F2 series, one of which might be the Poco F2 Lite. 

  Published: January 20, 2020 1:28 PM IST
Poco F2 Lite

Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain recently announced that Poco is an independent brand and it will operate on its won. Poco is expected to launch new phones this year. If rumors are to be believed, the brand could launch around three devices under upcoming the Poco F2 series, one of which might be the Poco F2 Lite. RevAtlas has shared live images of the alleged Poco F2 Lite phone via its YouTube channel.

The cited source received an email from an unknown person, who claimed to have live photos of the Poco F2 Lite. The email also claimed that there could be around three models of the Poco F2 that will make their debut in 2020. As per the email, the Poco F2 Lite could feature a waterdrop-style notched display with a thick-sized chin. The handset will ship with MIUI version for Poco phones, and it seems like the device is running Android 10 OS.

The photos suggest that the Poco F2 Lite might come with “Dot Notch” display design, similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Poco F2 Lite is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, and Poco could offer the F2 Lite with 6GB of RAM option. The Snapdragon 765 chipset is a new Qualcomm chip that was announced during the chip maker’s annual Tech Summit in December 2019. This Snapdragon 765 SoC features an integrated 5G modem.

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

As is the trend these days, the upcoming Poco phone could be equipped with a whopping 5,000mAh battery. The leaked images also suggested that the device might come fitted with a very high-resolution camera. There are high chances that the phone will feature a 48-megapixel camera or higher.

Besides, recently a phone with Poco X2 label was spotted on Geekbench with key specs and some of the features of the device. The Geekbench listing suggested that the device might be rebranded version of the Redmi K30 as scores were similar to the single-core and multi-core results of the Redmi K30. As per the listing, the Poco X2 phone could launch with 8GB of RAM. It could also ship with Android 10 out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: January 20, 2020 1:28 PM IST

