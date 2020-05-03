comscore Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers
We were expecting some teasers from the company, but instead, Poco's Global Twitter handle posted two cryptic messages last week.

  Published: May 3, 2020 2:35 PM IST
It seems Poco F2 is coming soon because the company had started tweeting cryptic messages. The rumors around Poco F1 successor have exploded lately. Recently we saw the alleged prices of Poco F2 Pro for the European market. We were expecting some teasers from the company, but instead, Poco’s Global Twitter handle posted two cryptic messages last week. Also Read - POCO F2 Pro की कीमत हुई लीक! हो सकता है पोको का सबसे महंगा फोन

On Friday, the Poco Global tweet posted a small gif video with a message, “Miss us much? RT now to help #WakeUpPOCO!” Before one could even guess, the second tweet came in yesterday with an image noting, “Poco is… Waking Up!” Also Read - Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Both these do not hint at Poco F2 directly, but it seems that the makers are asking fans to push them for a phone launch. Poco has already acknowledged that the Poco F2 is in the pipeline, and the leaks around it have increased as well. The Poco F2 Pro smartphone recently made an appearance on the Google Play listing. It suggested that the handset will be launched as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

This is strange as Poco India’s General Manager C Manmohan has already confirmed that Poco F2 will be a different phone than the recently launched Redmi K30 Pro. There could be a possibility that the Poco F2 Pro might launch with specifications similar to that of Redmi K30 Pro in other markets than India. It remains to be seen which markets will get the upcoming Poco smartphone.

As per a previous report, the Poco F2 Pro will be the most expensive Poco smartphone yet. It was suggested that the price in Portugal could start at EUR 649 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is said to cost EUR 749 (approximately Rs 62,000). Poco smartphones are considered to offer high-end specs at cheapest price possible, so this leaked pricing came as a surprise to us.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2020 2:35 PM IST

