News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro will be the most expensive Poco smartphone yet. It is expected to start at EUR 649 (approximately Rs 53,500) for the base model.

  Published: May 1, 2020 1:56 PM IST
Poco X2 Launch Xiaomi

Photo: Poco India

The rumors around Poco F2 Pro have increased lately. Latest in the list is the alleged prices for the European market. As per 4gnews (via 91mobiles), the Poco F2 Pro will be the most expensive Poco smartphone yet. It is expected to start at EUR 649 (approximately Rs 53,500) for the base model. The phone is considered to be launched with the Snapdragon 865 chipset and 5G support. Also Read - Poco X2 vs Poco F1 : परफॉर्मेंस, कीमत और कैमरा के मामले में कौन-सा फोन है दमदार

As per report, the Poco F2 Pro price in Portugal could start at EUR 649 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is said to cost EUR 749 (approximately Rs 62,000). Poco smartphones are considered to offer high-end specs at cheapest price possible, so this leaked pricing comes as a surprise. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted on Google Play listing

It’s been highlighted that the Portugal government has a “private copy tax” that results in smartphones cost higher in their region than the rest of the Europe. Also, the European prices are typically higher than Indian prices. But looking at the leak, it seems the company isn’t looking to price it too low this time around. Also Read - Poco X2: क्यों खरीदना चाहिए आपको ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन? क्या है इसमें खास

Poco has already acknowledged that the Poco F2 is in the pipeline. When it goes official, it is expected to feature flagship Snapdragon 865 mobile platform from Qualcomm. We know for sure that Redmi K30 Pro, launched in China, is not coming to India as the Poco F2. But another F2 Pro smartphone recently made an appearance on the Google Play listing. It suggested that the handset will be launched as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

This is strange as Poco India’s General Manager C Manmohan has already confirmed that F2 will be a different phone than the recently launched Redmi K30 Pro. There could be a possibility that the Poco F2 Pro might launch with specifications similar to that of Redmi K30 Pro in other markets than India. It remains to be seen which markets will get the upcoming F2 Pro smartphone.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 1, 2020 1:56 PM IST

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
News
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
