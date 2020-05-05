Poco F2 Pro appears on Gearbest with promo images

Poco F2 Pro, the premium smartphone from Poco, is set to launch soon. The company, which had gone radio silent for sometime, has started building hype once again. The official Twitter handle of Poco brand is back and is teasing the launch of a new smartphone. To recall, Poco launched the Poco F1 in 2018. After silence for more than a year, the company emerged once again with the launch of Poco X2 in India. Now, it seems like the Poco F2 Pro will be a global smartphone and not just limited to Indian market. Also Read - Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

Poco is only confirming that the brand is making a comeback and is building the hype train. However, we already know that the company is working on Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro. The latter is expected to be the most expensive smartphone yet from the brand. Ahead of official launch, the smartphone has popped up on Gearbest along with promo materials. It states that participants will get a chance to win the phone for free. They will also enjoy early shipping for the smartphone. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Poco F2 Pro: Expected Price, Specifications

It is important to note that none of this information is coming from the official source. The images accompanying Gearbest’s listing seem more like a teaser than real deal. However, one can confirm that the device seems to be based on the Redmi K30 Pro. There is a possibility that the Redmi K30 Pro will be available globally as the Poco F2 Pro. This device is not expected to come to India and Poco F2 might be the one for Indian market. Also Read - Why Redmi K30 Pro does not have IP68 water and dust resistance; Lu Weibing explains

The listing claims that it will possess the “most powerful chipset” and shows off the Snapdragon logo. This clearly hints at the Snapdragon 865 SoC found under the hood of the Redmi K30 Pro. It also promises true “full screen” experience, which is a hint at the use of pop-up selfie cameras. The Gearbest listing also mentions four cameras and shows off the circular camera module. There is also mention of a large battery and fast charging support. However, the listing does not offer any specifics for these specifications.

The Poco F2 Pro listing on Gearbest does reveal that it will debut with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as standard. There will also be an option to upgrade to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will come in four colors: blue, grey, white and purple. The price remains hidden for now but a leak claimed €600 or €650 pricing in the European market. The Redmi K30 Pro translates to €500 but is not available outside China.