Poco F2 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted on Google Play listing

The Google Play listing suggests that the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K30 Pro phones will make their way to India with the Xiaomi Redmi branding.

  • Updated: April 27, 2020 3:09 PM IST
Poco X2 Review 2

Photo: Dharmik Patel

The Poco F2 Pro smartphone has reportedly made an appearance on the Google Play listing. It suggests that the handset will be launched as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. This is strange as Poco India’s General Manager C Manmohan has already confirmed that POCO F2 will be a different phone than the recently launched Redmi K30 Pro.

The latest Google Play listing of supported devices shows the Poco F2 Pro will have the same “Imi” code-name like the Redmi K30 Pro. However, this doesn’t give the confirmation that this Poco device will be launched in India as a rebranded version of the K30 Pro. There could be a possibility that the Poco F2 Pro might launch with specifications similar to that of Redmi K30 Pro, but in other markets. It remains to be seen which markets will get the upcoming Poco F2 Pro smartphone.

Additionally, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom has also been spotted on the listing. It bears the “Imiinpro” code name, which is for the Indian market. This further suggests that the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K30 Pro phones will make their way to India with the Xiaomi Redmi branding. The rest of the details regarding these phones are still under wraps. The upcoming Poco phone is said to come with a higher price tag than the original Poco F1 device. The listing was first spotted by XDA Developers.

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

Besides, Poco recently confirmed that a pair of TWS earbuds are in the pipeline. More information on the earbuds is not available yet. However, we expect the buds to be affordable ones priced maybe around the Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 mark. The earbuds will target the budget TWS market in India. It will compete against competitors including the Realme Buds Air, the Lenovo HT10 Pro, and more.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 3:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 27, 2020 3:09 PM IST

