The launch date of the Poco F2 Pro smartphone has been officially confirmed. Poco Global has shared a short video via its official Twitter handle. As per the tweet, the Poco F2 Pro will launch globally on May 12, backing a previous report. The Poco F1 device was one of the most popular phones as it offered Snapdragon 845 SoC, liquid cooling, and good cameras at a low price. However, the upcoming Poco F2 Pro is being dubbed to be the most expensive device yet from the brand.

Rumors are rife that the new Poco F2 Pro device will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. This Redmi handset is priced $549 (roughly Rs 41,380). It is available in China in four color options – Grey, Blue, White, and Purple. It is being rumored that the Poco F2 Pro price will start from €570, which is around Rs 46,900 in India. For the same price, the company might sell the 128GB storage model.

The handset was recently spotted on Gearbest, which revealed key details about the upcoming Poco phone. It is likely to pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. The Poco F2 Pro is said to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate. There could be a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. At the back, Poco is likely to add four cameras. The main camera is expected to be a 64-megapixel shooter.

It will reportedly be assisted by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device is likely to ship with Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The Poco F2 Pro is expected to launch with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech. It is being rumored that we will see two different devices in the form of Poco F2 and Poco M2 Pro in India.