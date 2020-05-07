Poco F2 Pro, the rumored smartphone which appeared on Gearbest, now has an official launch date. The launch of the new smartphone from Poco is set for May 12. The company has reportedly scheduled an event in Spain where it will launch the new device. It is important to note that this device is being dubbed to be the most expensive smartphone yet from Poco. The company has also confirmed that it will not come to Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi India website confirms POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Mi 10

Poco F2 Pro: Launch Date, Price and Specifications

Ahead of the official launch, a lot of evidence has mounted to confirm that Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. This should not come as a surprise since Poco X2 was a rebranded Redmi K30. While the Redmi K30 Pro is restricted to Chinese market, Poco F2 Pro seems to be a global device. 91mobiles reports citing sources that Poco F2 Pro will be priced at €570 (around Rs 46,900). The price is tipped to be for the base model with 128GB storage.

There is no word on the price of the remaining configurations of this device. This is also in line with a previous leak which claimed that Poco F2 Pro will be priced at €649 (around Rs 53,300) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The same leak claimed that the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB variant will be priced at €749 (around Rs 61,530). This pricing was for the Portuguese market, where taxes are higher than most European countries. 91mobiles also reports that Poco F2 Pro will come in white, purple, grey and blue colors.

The Redmi K30 Pro starts at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 32,150) in China. If these prices turn out to be accurate for Poco F2 Pro then customers will be paying a huge premium. There is a possibility that we will see two different devices in the form of Poco F2 and Poco M2 Pro in India. The Poco F2 Pro was recently listed on Gearbest, which revealed key features and specifications of the smartphone. In terms of specifications, we are looking at Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support.

As a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, the Poco F2 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate. There is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and quad camera setup on the back. The main camera is expected to be a 64-megapixel shooter paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.