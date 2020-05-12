The Poco F1 smartphone was launched back in 2018 and enjoyed fame for offering flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset at a budget price. Last year, the company was expected to launch the Poco F2, but that didn’t happen. The Poco F2 Pro is now finally official, and is a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. The key highlights of the newly launched Poco phone are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera, 5G support, and more. The company hasn’t yet revealed the India launch details of the Poco F2 Pro. Read on to find out everything about the latest Poco phone.

Watch: Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

The Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a 92.7 screen-to-body ratio and 1200nits of peak brightness as well. It even has Widevine L1 certification and the panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is also powering the Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3. The latest 5G Redmi phone supports UFS 3.1 storage for faster file transfer.

The Poco F2 Pro features a pop-up selfie camera setup. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup, which is arranged in a circular module. The setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. It supports 3x optical zoom as well as dual optical image stabilization. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, you get a 20-megapixel camera.

It supports LiquidCool technology 2.0 to dissipate heat. The newly launched Poco F2 Pro comes with a big 4,700mAh battery. The handset comes with support for 30W fast charging tech. Poco claims that the charger will completely top up the device in 63 minutes. In terms of connectivity, it supports dual-mode 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, and other options. The smartphone is IP53 rated, and it ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Poco F2 Pro: Price, colors, sale, and availability details

The Poco F2 Pro price is set EUR 499, which is around Rs 40,710 in India. This price is for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Poco is also offering 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs 48,870). Furthermore, the phone is available in four color options, which are Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. It will be seen competing against the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+. It is currently available via Gearbest and Aliexpress. The Poco F2 Pro will soon go on sale via Amazon too.