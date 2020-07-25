Poco F2 Pro across all markets are getting the stable MIUI 12 stable update. As given in this report, the update available for Europe, Indonesia, Russia, China, and global variants of the device. Off late, Poco has used Xiaomi phones and rebranded them to launch new models. The same could be said for the F2 Pro, which in some markets was a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. Also Read - Poco C3: Xiaomi Redmi 9C may launch under a new name in India

With the stable MIUI 12 update already available for Redmi K30 Pro, this explains the release of the version for Poco F2 pro as well. The key highlights of the newly launched Poco phone are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera, 5G support, and more. However, the company hasn’t yet revealed the India launch details of the F2 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi to release stable MIUI 12 update for these phones next month

Watch: Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

As you might remember, the F2 Pro was part of the Android 11 beta testing last month. So we’re pleased to see that Xiaomi is already working on its next version. This update fits in with the timeline shared for MIUI 12 version by Xiaomi. The new version gets design changes and adds new features. It also looks to improve on the privacy concerns with Xiaomi devices. The new update offers a noticeably changed user interface, better animation, a global improved dark theme, personal data security, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi beta testing MIUI 12 for Redmi Note 7 Pro in India

Poco F2 Pro specifications

The Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It gets Widevine L1 certification and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Poco F2 Pro features a pop-up selfie camera setup. At the back, you have a quad-camera setup arranged in a circular module. The setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. Poco F2 Pro comes with a big 4,700mAh battery. The handset comes with support for 30W fast charging tech. Poco claims that the charger will completely top up the device in 63 minutes. In terms of connectivity, it supports dual-mode 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, and other options.

Story Timeline