comscore Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera put under nasty durability test by YouTuber; does it survive?
News

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera put under nasty durability test by YouTuber; does it survive?

News

The Poco F2 Pro is a great value for money phone, bringing flagship-level performance at comparitively lower prices, but how durable is the affordable flagship killer?

  • Updated: June 4, 2020 4:41 PM IST
Poco F2 Pro display

The Poco F2 Pro is one of the most affordable flagship phones of the year. Being a successor to the popular Poco F1, the phone also has a legacy of value-for-money to keep. It certainly does that with its top-level specifications including the Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, many brands cut costs on the quality of parts and materials to make their phones cheaper. Nobody wants that from the new F2 Pro! So, YouTuber JerryRigEverything recently put the phone through its paces in his durability test. Also Read - Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video; Here is everything we know

Many elements of durability about the Poco F2 Pro were seen in the test. It was observed that the plastic screen protector on top of the phone’s screen was easy to scratch and went out at level 3 scratches. However, the phone’s screen underneath only took scratches at level 6. Also Read - Poco X2 prices revised in India: Check specifications, new Flipkart price and other details

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Further, the Poco F2 Pro ditches the wide-style notch of the Poco F1, which is certainly out of fashion in 2020. However, the new phone doesn’t replace it with a waterdrop or punch-hole style notch. It instead goes with the pop-up camera mechanism that powered flagship phones like the Redmi K30 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro. But how durable is the pop-up camera on this device? Also Read - Poco Pop Buds name revealed, could actually be the Xiaomi Mi Air Dots 2 SE

Back when the pop-up cameras first appeared on select phones, the durability of such a mechanism that was designed to go up and down multiple times each day was put in question. However, the mechanisms have been getting stronger over time. Check out in the video below what happens to the pop-up camera on the Poco F2 Pro when exposed to extreme pressure.

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera comes out stronger than expected

We see in the video that the pop-up camera of the Poco F2 Pro works well even after a couple of nasty head-on bumps into hard surfaces. An auto-retract feature on the unit helps with this. However, we also see that a strong thump on the pop-up camera could dislodge the unit from its motorized mechanism. At this point, the camera might not get retracted back inside normally due to the impact. However, we see that after a certain period of time, the camera does indeed re-learn its path and function normally, which is some pretty impressive durability.

Poco F2 Pro launched globally with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price, full specifications and more

Also Read

Poco F2 Pro launched globally with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price, full specifications and more

That being said, remember that the safest bet is to always keep your phone protected and try not to drop it. While the pop-up camera cannot really be protected due to its design, accessories like a hard case will help protect the internal elements of your device from unforeseen circumstances.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 4:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 4, 2020 4:41 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

17999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Poco F2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship platform
64MP main wide sensor with Sony IMX686, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.7“ sensor size, ƒ/1.89 aperture + 13MP ultra wide-angle sensor with 123° FoV, ƒ/2.4 aperture + 5MP macro sensor with 1.12μm pixel size, ƒ/2.2 aperture, AF (3cm-10cm) + 2MP depth sensor with 1.75μm pixel size, ƒ/2.4 aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store
News
Mitron app could return to Google Play Store
Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

News

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users

News

Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro available with 1,500 discount offer

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro available with 1,500 discount offer

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store

Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users

Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

News

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test
Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

News

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video
Poco TWS earbuds to be called the Poco Pop Buds

News

Poco TWS earbuds to be called the Poco Pop Buds
Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype revealed

News

Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype revealed
Poco F2 Pro launched globally: Price, full specifications

News

Poco F2 Pro launched globally: Price, full specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Samsung भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Galaxy Tab S6 Lite टैबलेट, ये हैं खूबियां

जियो दे सकती है Disney+ Hotstar VIP का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन, जारी किया टीजर

अब ऑनलाइन मिलेगी शराब, इन शहरों में Swiggy और जोमैटो करेंगे होम डिलीवरी

Mi Band 5 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए लीक! मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store
News
Mitron app could return to Google Play Store
Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow
Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

News

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test
Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users

News

Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users
Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more