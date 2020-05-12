comscore Poco F2 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch today | BGR India
Poco F2 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch today: Livestream, expected price and specifications

Poco F2 Pro is expected to debut globally as a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro today. It is expected to be the most expensive smartphone yet from the brand.

  Published: May 12, 2020 9:23 AM IST
Poco F2 Pro Gearbest

Photo: Gearbest

Poco F2 Pro, the second smartphone of the year from Poco, is set to launch globally today. The global division of Poco is hosting an event where it is expected to introduce the new smartphone. Ahead of the launch today, the smartphone has already leaked in the form of renders. Retailer Gearbest jumped the gun by posting elaborate details of the device. It even started taking orders for the smartphone, which clearly hints at the interest. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro launch date officially confirmed with a video: Check expected price, specifications

Poco F2 Pro Launch: What to expect

Poco F2 Pro launch is set for 20:00 GMT+8 and it is expected to start at 5.30PM IST. The company teaser shows that the launch event will be streamed live on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Poco F2 Pro will be the second global smartphone from the former sub-brand of Xiaomi. It launched Pocophone F1 as a global offering back in 2018. Earlier this year, the company launched Poco X2, a rebranded Redmi K30 4G, for the Indian market. The smartphone is also expected to be another rebranded device from the company. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro launch tipped for May 12; price and color options leak

The leaks so far hint at Poco F2 Pro being a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro 5G for the global market. The official renderings posted by noted tipster Ishan Agarwal further confirms the design of this device. He claims the smartphone will launch in four colors including blue, purple, white and dark color options likely to be called grey. The smartphone is tipped to launch with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. A report this month revealed pricing of these devices citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the Poco F2 Pro will be available starting at €570 (around Rs 46,900) when it becomes official. In China, the Redmi K30 Pro starts at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 32,150), which makes Poco F2 Pro expensive. There is a possibility that Poco is looking at the tag of premium smartphone brand in the European market. We will know more about this device in a matter of a few hours but here is everything we already know.

As a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, the Poco F2 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate. There is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and quad camera setup on the back. The main camera is expected to be a 64-megapixel shooter paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

