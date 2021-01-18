comscore Poco F2 will not launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G: Check details
No, Poco F2 will not sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip

Poco F2 is confirmed to not sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. This has been confirmed by Poco country head Anuj Sharma.

Representation image

Poco has finally teased the Poco F2 in India earlier this month. While the company is yet to confirm more details about the smartphone some rumours suggest that the Poco F2 will be powered by Snapdragon 732G processor. Also Read - Poco announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more

This information leaked last week and highly disappointed Poco fans out there. Poco India Country Head Anuj Sharma shuts this rumour and confirms that the Poco F2 will not be powered by Snapdragon 732G processor. Now, that’s some relief. Isn’t it? Take a look at what Sharma said. Also Read - Poco is now the third-largest smartphone maker in India, discounts Poco C3 for limited time

Poco F2 confirmed details

In a AMA session with popular tipster and YouTuber Mukul Sharma Sharma revealed that “Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G would not drive the Poco F2”. We expect the Poco F1 successor to be powered by Snapdragon 800 series processor. The Poco F1 disrupted the market by bringing flagship level performance under a budget. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

Expectations are high with the Poco F2 due to the success of the Poco F1 launched at a price of Rs 20,999. Talking about the pricing of the Poco F2, Sharma said that the it is impossible to launch the F2 with pricing similar to the Poco F1. This means that the next Poco F series will carry an expensive price tag. Sharma didn’t reveal any specific price range for the Poco F2 yet.

poco-f1

The Poco F2 Pro has already been launched in the global market. The smartphone debuted in August 2020 with a price starting at 599 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 52,920. The Poco F2 Pro global model is a rebranded version of the Snapdragon 865 powered Redmi K30 Pro 5G.

During the same session, Sharma revealed that his team is working on another product that could end up as a spiritual successor to the Poco F1. This product could be something apart from the Poco F2. Sharma didn’t divulge much info on the mysterious device.

We should wait for some more time for the brand to reveal more details about the successor to the Poco F1.

  Published Date: January 18, 2021 4:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 18, 2021 4:16 PM IST

Oppo A12 available at Rs 8,490 after price cut
Oppo A12 available at Rs 8,490 after price cut
PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier

YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier

WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

No, Poco F2 will not sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip

No, Poco F2 will not sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Poco now the third-largest smartphone brand in India

Poco now the third-largest smartphone brand in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

Oppo A12 available at Rs 8,490 after price cut
Oppo A12 available at Rs 8,490 after price cut
No, Poco F2 will not sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip

Xiaomi Redmi K40 details confirmed ahead of February launch

Xiaomi Redmi K40 details confirmed ahead of February launch
YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier

YouTube adds feature to make shopping from its platform easier
Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

