Poco has finally teased the Poco F2 in India earlier this month. While the company is yet to confirm more details about the smartphone some rumours suggest that the Poco F2 will be powered by Snapdragon 732G processor.

This information leaked last week and highly disappointed Poco fans out there. Poco India Country Head Anuj Sharma shuts this rumour and confirms that the Poco F2 will not be powered by Snapdragon 732G processor. Now, that's some relief. Isn't it? Take a look at what Sharma said.

Poco F2 confirmed details

In a AMA session with popular tipster and YouTuber Mukul Sharma Sharma revealed that "Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G would not drive the Poco F2". We expect the Poco F1 successor to be powered by Snapdragon 800 series processor. The Poco F1 disrupted the market by bringing flagship level performance under a budget.

Expectations are high with the Poco F2 due to the success of the Poco F1 launched at a price of Rs 20,999. Talking about the pricing of the Poco F2, Sharma said that the it is impossible to launch the F2 with pricing similar to the Poco F1. This means that the next Poco F series will carry an expensive price tag. Sharma didn’t reveal any specific price range for the Poco F2 yet.

The Poco F2 Pro has already been launched in the global market. The smartphone debuted in August 2020 with a price starting at 599 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 52,920. The Poco F2 Pro global model is a rebranded version of the Snapdragon 865 powered Redmi K30 Pro 5G.

During the same session, Sharma revealed that his team is working on another product that could end up as a spiritual successor to the Poco F1. This product could be something apart from the Poco F2. Sharma didn’t divulge much info on the mysterious device.

We should wait for some more time for the brand to reveal more details about the successor to the Poco F1.