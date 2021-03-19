Poco is soon to launch the X3 Pro globally via a virtual event scheduled for March 22. Prior to the official launch, the latest rumour has it that the smartphone won’t be making its way alone. Another Poco phone called the F3 could launch alongside. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro confirmed to sport Corning Gorilla Glass 6 ahead of India launch on March 30

The purported smartphone will be a part of the Poco F series and is most likely the rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K40 launched in China last month. Here’s a look at all the details. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro design, colour variants leaked ahead of India launch on March 30

Poco F3 to launch in India on March 22

Poco’s global Twitter handle has hinted at the arrival of the devices on March 22 as it is all set to “unveil the beasts.” This is further corroborated by known tipster Mukul Sharma, whose tweet hint at the arrival of both the Poco X3 Pro and the F3. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro price of all variants leaks ahead of official March 22 global launch event

There are chances that the company could launch the Poco F3 in India too (with the X3 Pro) at a separate event scheduled for March 30.

However, we still don’t know for sure that the device launching alongside the Poco X3 Pro is the F3. There are chances it could be some other phone or another variant of the X3 Pro.

Poco F3, X3 Pro features, specs, price

As mentioned earlier, the Poco F3 will most likely be the rebadged version of the Redmi K40. If it is true, it will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, it will get 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 20-megapixel front camera. It will be backed by a 4,520mAh battery and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with hints of Poco Launcher.

Additionally, there will be support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, stereo speakers, hi-res audio, and more.

As for the Poco X3 Pro, it will a variant of the Poco X3 and could come with a 120Hz display. The display is confirmed to get a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, feature 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, get its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery (which could support 33W fast charging), and most likely run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

While pricing details remain unknown, both phones could be mid-rangers and fall under Rs 30,000.