Poco F3 design details revealed ahead of launch

Poco F3 will officially debut alongside the Poco X3 Pro next week. While the new Poco X-series design just appeared on the internet, now the Poco F-series phone’s design has been revealed in all its glory. Also Read - Poco F3 could launch alongside Poco X3 Pro globally on March 22, to arrive in India too

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has posted render of the Poco F3 along with internal hardware details. While Poco F3 was tipped to arrive in certain markets as rebranded Redmi K40, the new renders give weightage to previous reports. From what one can see, the Poco F3 appears identical to the Redmi K40 with large camera sensors stacked vertically at the back. The render shows the phone featuring a punch-hole cutout camera and edge-to-edge display. Further, the render suggests the device to come in three colour options- White, Blue, and Black. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro moves closer to launch: Price, RAM, storage and colour options revealed

As per the tipster, the Poco F3 could ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The form factor on the Poco F3 is the same as the Redmi K40, with tapered back and volume keys, power button sitting on the right edge of the frame. Also Read - Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Your very first look at the POCO F3 Official Renders! Will be launching with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Chipset. The design looks like the Redmi K40, as expected. What are your thoughts? #POCOF3 #POCO #PowerMeetSpeed pic.twitter.com/vvVSDbq4X9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 21, 2021

Poco F3 specifications (expected)

While leaked render seems to confirm the Poco F3 to arrive as a rebadged version of Redmi K40, the phone might perhaps chip in the same specs. To Redmi K40 was launched in China on February 25. The phone came with a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

In terms of imaging, the Redmi K40 packs a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. Upfront, it has a 20-megapixel camera sensor. As for the backup, the Redmi K40 came with a battery package of 4,520mAh with 33W wired fast charging support. The Poco F3 is expected to come with a similar configuration. Speaking of the price, the Poco F3 could likely be placed under Rs 30,000 price bracket.

The all-new Poco F3 is expected to launch alongside Poco X3 Pro on March 22. The Chinese brand is hosting a separate event in India on March 30 where it is expected to unveil both devices.