comscore Poco F3 design details revealed ahead of launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco F3 design details revealed ahead of launch
News

Poco F3 design details revealed ahead of launch

News

Poco F3 latest leak render confirm the device to arrive as rebranded Redmi K40, the phone is tipped to equip Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Poco F3

Image source: Ishan Agarwal

Poco F3 will officially debut alongside the Poco X3 Pro next week. While the new Poco X-series design just appeared on the internet, now the Poco F-series phone’s design has been revealed in all its glory. Also Read - Poco F3 could launch alongside Poco X3 Pro globally on March 22, to arrive in India too

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has posted render of the Poco F3 along with internal hardware details. While Poco F3 was tipped to arrive in certain markets as rebranded Redmi K40, the new renders give weightage to previous reports. From what one can see, the Poco F3 appears identical to the Redmi K40 with large camera sensors stacked vertically at the back. The render shows the phone featuring a punch-hole cutout camera and edge-to-edge display. Further, the render suggests the device to come in three colour options- White, Blue, and Black. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro moves closer to launch: Price, RAM, storage and colour options revealed

As per the tipster, the Poco F3 could ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The form factor on the Poco F3 is the same as the Redmi K40, with tapered back and volume keys, power button sitting on the right edge of the frame. Also Read - Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Poco F3 specifications (expected)

While leaked render seems to confirm the Poco F3 to arrive as a rebadged version of Redmi K40, the phone might perhaps chip in the same specs. To Redmi K40 was launched in China on February 25. The phone came with a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

In terms of imaging, the Redmi K40 packs a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. Upfront, it has a 20-megapixel camera sensor. As for the backup, the Redmi K40 came with a battery package of 4,520mAh with 33W wired fast charging support. The Poco F3 is expected to come with a similar configuration. Speaking of the price, the Poco F3 could likely be placed under Rs 30,000 price bracket.

The all-new Poco F3 is expected to launch alongside Poco X3 Pro on March 22. The Chinese brand is hosting a separate event in India on March 30 where it is expected to unveil both devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2021 1:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco F3 design details revealed in all its glory
News
Poco F3 design details revealed in all its glory
Black Shark 4 series to feature 144Hz AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling rate

News

Black Shark 4 series to feature 144Hz AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling rate

Poco X3 Pro design, specs, price details leaked online

News

Poco X3 Pro design, specs, price details leaked online

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Features

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature

Apps

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Poco F3 design details revealed in all its glory

Black Shark 4 series to feature 144Hz AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling rate

Poco X3 Pro design, specs, price details leaked online

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature

Twitter to finally add this feature we have been longing for, but with a twist

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display

Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco F3 design details revealed in all its glory

News

Poco F3 design details revealed in all its glory
Poco F3 could launch alongside the X3 Pro globally on March 22

News

Poco F3 could launch alongside the X3 Pro globally on March 22
Poco X3 Pro moves closer to launch: Some key details have been revealed

Mobiles

Poco X3 Pro moves closer to launch: Some key details have been revealed
Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Mobiles

Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9R 5G स्मार्टफोन Amazon पर हुआ लिस्ट, दमदार फीचर्स के साथ कम कीमत में होगा लॉन्च

Amazon, Flipkart और Paytm Mall पर चल रही है Holi Sale, स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Black Shark 4 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन सीरीज 23 मार्च को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

Twitter ने रोल आउट किया Clubhouse जैसे फीचर वाला Spaces, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल?

भारतीय ब्रांड Lava ने लॉन्च किए तीन सस्ते टैबलेट, स्टूडेंट्स को ऑनलाइन क्लासेज करने में मिलेगी मदद

Latest Videos

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

News

Poco F3 design details revealed in all its glory
News
Poco F3 design details revealed in all its glory
Black Shark 4 series to feature 144Hz AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling rate

News

Black Shark 4 series to feature 144Hz AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling rate
Poco X3 Pro design, specs, price details leaked online

News

Poco X3 Pro design, specs, price details leaked online
Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature

Apps

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature
Twitter to finally add this feature we have been longing for, but with a twist

Apps

Twitter to finally add this feature we have been longing for, but with a twist

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers