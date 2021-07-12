Poco is soon to launch the Poco F3 GT in India. While we don’t have a launch date yet, the company has started giving us teasers only to fuel further anticipation. The most recent one talks about the design elements we will see on the upcoming Poco device. Also Read - Phones that just got confirmed to launch in India: Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 and more

As per a tweet shared by the company, the Poco F3 GT will come with an Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame to provide premium feels on a budget. Here are the details. Also Read - Top tech news today: OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T, Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed, more

Poco F3 GT design details revealed

Apart from the aluminium frame, the forthcoming Poco smartphone will come with three levels of bevels: radical, concave, and square for an “extra dimension to the ergonomics of the phone.” It will adopt a glass sandwich design for a premium look. Also Read - Poco F3 GT officially confirmed to arrive in India, company releases teaser

Level up your Bevel game with an Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame. The POCO Community will always be the first to get the inside scoop on what's happening at POCO. Want to be one of them? Check out this space for Round 2 of sign-ups. P.S. Btw, screenshot taken on #POCOF3GT pic.twitter.com/Nva32AgRcY — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 9, 2021

The tweet takes a dig at the competitors who are still using a plastic frame for their smartphones that are the F3 GT’s rivals.

It is further suggested that the phone will be a lightweight one so that extended usage is never a problem.

Three levels of bevels on a single Aerospace grade aluminum frame, makes the #POCOF3GT easy to hold, glorious to behold. pic.twitter.com/Be0l7fqyzo — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 11, 2021

However, we are yet to see how the device looks like. If we go by the previous rumours, the phone will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that was launched in China recently.

Hence, we can expect a pill-shaped rear camera bump with pulsating light for notifications, gaming triggers for ease gaming sessions, and a punch-hole screen.

Poco F3 GT expected features, specs

As for the specs, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 to take on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, and the Realme X7 Max 5G. It is said to get a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. There could be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, the device is expected to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera could stand at 16-megapixel.

The Poco F3 GT is expected to be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. While pricing details remain unknown, the phone’s starting price is expected to fall under Rs 25,000.