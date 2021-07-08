Poco F3 GT India launch officially teased, to launch soon

Poco has been long-rumoured to launch the Poco F3 GT in India. The company recently confirmed that it will launch in quarter 3 of this year and we now have an official word on the same. Poco has officially teased the F3 GT in India, which means the launch is going to happen soon. Also Read - Poco F3 GT launch in India could be just around the corner: What to expect?

The official teaser comes after a recent report surfaced and suggested that the phone will launch in early August. There are high chances that this might happen a bit sooner. Also Read - Upcoming 5G phones expected to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco X3 GT, and more

Poco F3 GT India launch sooner than expected

The teaser features a number of tweets that requested the company to launch the phone soon and says that Q3 is here. This is our cue to the Poco F3 GT’s launch in India, which will happen soon. Since the teasers have started pouring in, we can expect the phone to launch this month itself. Also Read - Poco X3 GT and Poco F3 GT certification listing indicates imminent launch

The 15-second video also gives a glimpse of the device. While it is a mere peek, the phone is seen sporting buttons on the right side that can be taken as the gaming triggers. This further confirms the speculation that the device is none other than the rebadged variant of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

FFFor real??? pic.twitter.com/FKUUnuFfSg — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021

If this is to be believed, then the Poco F3 GT will come with gaming triggers, ambient light around the rear camera module for notifications, sound by JBL, dual stereo speakers, and more.

It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. With this, it will stand in the ring against the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Oppo Reno 6, and the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Camera-wise, there will be triple rear cameras (64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens) and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging and will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with Poco Launcher.

While the pricing details remain hidden, the Poco F3 GT could fall under Rs 30,000.