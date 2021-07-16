Poco F3 GT finally has an Indian launch date. After the company’s everyday ritual of releasing official teasers, it has finally released an official launch date, which will be July 23. This is a day after the launch of its direct competitor: the OnePlus Nord 2, which will launch on July 22. Also Read - Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

The company will host an online event at 12 pm to finally unveil its upcoming semi-premium smartphone in the Poco F series. Here’s a look at all the details we have so far. Also Read - Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

Poco F3 GT launch in India soon

For those who don’t know, the Poco F3 GT is highly expected to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched recently in India. While Poco hasn’t made this clear yet, it has revealed a number of details that are similar to that of the Redmi K40. Also Read - Poco F3 GT price in India seemingly confirmed, to be less expensive than the OnePlus Nord 2

The new Poco phone is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and come with an AMOLED screen, which will be a first for the company. The display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ for brighter colours and better contrast.

POCO…. F3… GT.. Nuff Said 1 Week to go. #SwitchItUp pic.twitter.com/1MWCMcqF6p — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 16, 2021

We also have some hints at the design. The phone will feature what the company calls Slipstream design with a matte finish. It will get an aluminium alloy frame and glass for both the rear and the front panels. There will be three bevels for a comfortable grip. People will get an option to choose from Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colour options.

The most recent detail that has been confirmed is the presence of high-fidelity dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Other expected details include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 5065mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and more.

While we don’t have the exact pricing details, the Poco F3 GT is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000. This could be much less than the expected OnePlus Nord 2, which could start at Rs 31,999.