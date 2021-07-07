Poco is soon to launch a new flagship killer, the Poco F3 GT in India. Rumours regarding it have been making rounds for a while now and the most recent one hints at its launch time in the country. Also Read - Upcoming 5G phones expected to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco X3 GT, and more

Rumour has it that the Poco F3 GT will reach the Indian shores in August, which isn't too far. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming upper mid-ranger in India.

Poco F3 GT launch in India soon

As suggested by a 91Mobiles report, the new Poco smartphone is most likely to launch between August 1 and August 10. However, an exact launch date still remains unknown. If this is true, we can expect Poco to soon start releasing information on this.

The smartphone is highly expected to be the rebadged version of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that launched a couple of months ago in China.

In this case, it is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is most likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

On the camera front, we can expect a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front snapper could stand at 16-megapixel. It will be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Much like the gaming-focused Redmi K40, the Poco F3 GT is expected to come with gaming triggers, sound by JBL, dual speakers, a pulsating ambient light around the rear camera bump for notification, 5G support, and more features.

While there’s no confirmation on this, the Poco F3 GT is most likely to fall under Rs 25,000 and compete with the likes of the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Mi 11X, and more.