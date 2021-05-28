Poco F3 GT launching in India after July, Dimensity 1200 chip confirmed

The successor to the legendary Poco F1 is confirmed for India. Poco has taken to social media to confirm the Poco F3 GT as its most performance-oriented smartphone offering. The design and specs are yet to be revealed, except for the fact that it will rely on the Dimensity 1200 chip. In addition to that, the Poco F3 GT also has a confirmed launch period – after July 2021. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro launched: It is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with an unique design

Based on the teasers, the phone is expected to be based on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that launched in China earlier this year. The phone appears to have the same ring LED lights around the main rear cameras as the Redmi version. Hence, you can also expect the pop-out shoulder triggers on the phone along with the aggressive design. Also Read - Poco gains 300 percent growth over a year in early 2021, says IDC report

Poco F3 GT launching in India soon

The Poco F3 GT is expected to be based on the Redmi K40 Gaming edition and the clues are already there Apart from the LED ring lights, the phone is also getting the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip from the Redmi counterpart. The Dimensity 1200 is making its debut on the Realme X7 Max that’s launching in India on May 31. Also Read - Best smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate display around Rs 20,000

“Locked & loaded, finger on the trigger” The next F is closer than you thought. Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up! pic.twitter.com/Pu7G6VZgFR — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 28, 2021

From the view of raw performance, the Dimensity 1200 is as powerful as the Snapdragon 870 chip and also supports two 5G SIM cards simultaneously. The use of this chip also makes it possible for a lower sub-Rs 30,000 pricing once it launches.

Other exciting features of the Poco F3 GT include a 120Gz AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The phone relies on a 5000mAh battery and uses a 67W fast charging solution. The cameras consist of a 64-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also features JBL-tuned speakers.

What remains to be seen is how Poco prices this phone. Traditionally, gaming smartphones have been priced upwards of Rs 40,000. Last year’s Asus ROG Phone 3 is still selling at a premium despite the ROG Phone 5 launching here. Given Poco’s lower-than-usual pricing, there’s a possibility that the Poco F3 GT could be priced almost as much as the Xiaomi Mi 11X. The upcoming Realme X7 Max is also expected to cost the same.