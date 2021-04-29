Poco F3 GT could launch in India soon, could undercut Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is Xiaomi’s re-entry into the gaming smartphone space and it seems nice, especially for an affordable one. Hence, it is possible that Xiaomi could release it in several markets. Latest rumours have now hinted at the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition coming to India as a Poco F3 GT. The evidence was found in MIUI codes, thereby hinting at a sure-shot India launch. Also Read - Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition chipset revealed, to rely on rocket-tech-based cooling system

Unearthed by Kacper Skrzypek on Twitter, the codes reveal that Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is coming to India as a Poco F3 GT. This isn't new, given that Poco has previously introduced rebranded Redmi devices to India. Even the recently launched Mi 11X series is essentially the Redmi K40 series underneath. The specifications are expected to remain the same.

Poco F3 GT launching in India

The Poco F3 GT will mark the return of the F series devices to India since 2018's Poco F1. The company introduced the Poco F2 series in Europe last year but never brought it to India. Earlier this year, the Redmi K40 was introduced in Europe as the Poco F3.

With the arrival of the Mi 11X in India, it seems unlikely that the Poco F3 will make it to our markets. Hence, the Poco F3 GT will exist as a member of the Poco F3 series and taking on as the successor to the Poco F1.

The Poco F3 GT is expected to take on the upcoming Realme GT series in India, which is expected to launch as the Realme X7 Max. With a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, it will deliver the same amount of performance as a Snapdragon 870-powered phone. If Poco brings the Redmi K40 Gaming without any changes, you could also expect those fancy shoulder buttons, LED ring lights around the cameras, and a nice AMOLED display.

Hence, you can expect the Poco F3 GT to feature a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED display with 1 billion colours. The phone is also expected to feature the JBL tuned stereo speakers. The cameras will consist of a 64-megapixel main camera assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel macro. The battery capacity is restricted to 5065mAh and will support 67W fast charging.