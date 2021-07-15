Poco F3 GT will soon launch in India and before we get a launch date, a number of details regarding the phone are popping up. Amidst the official teasers we are getting, we now have a hint of the smartphone’s price in India. Also Read - Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

The company's Country Head Anuj Sharma has thrown light on the Poco F3 GT price. The smartphone is confirmed to be priced at around Rs 30,000. With this, it is expected to give a tough competition to the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2.

Poco F3 GT price revealed

In an interview with India Today, Sharma has suggested that the Poco F3 GT will come in multiple RAM/Storage variants all of which will come under Rs 35,000. The competitive pricing will help the phone get an edge over the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and even the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, which is most likely to start at Rs 31,999.

It is also suggested that earlier the company was considering an August or September launch. However, now a July launch seems imminent. Sharma further clarified that the Poco F3 GT launch won’t coincide with the OnePlus Nord 2 launch that is scheduled for July 22.

Poco F3 GT details we know so far

It was recently confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will come with an AMOLED screen, which is a first for Poco. It is now confirmed that the display will support HDR10+ for brighter colours and better contrast. The phone will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Our madness for you knows no bounds Yesterday we told you that the #POCOF3GT comes with a 120Hz Super Smooth _____ AMOLED Display with the ability to reproduce 64 times the colors of a regular 8-bit one. What if we told you that it's also an HDR 10+ Display. Mad enough? pic.twitter.com/MsMjly7JLg — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 15, 2021

The company even confirmed the phone’s design details. It will come in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colours. The phone will feature an aluminium alloy frame and glass-made front and back panels. Both the colours will feature a matte finish.

The device is expected to be a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Hence, we can expect a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, gaming triggers, a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, and more.