Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Upcoming smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC: Oppo Find X4, Redmi K50 and more

Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor are some of the manufacturers that have been confirmed to launch handsets with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

MediaTek has announced its latest Dimensity 9000 chipset globally. This smartphone chipset is likely to compete with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 1 Gen 8 SoC.  The Dimensity 9000 is built on TSMC N4 process bringing the architecture at par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor are some of the manufacturers that have been confirmed to launch handsets with the new processor.

“The Dimensity 9000 is a milestone for MediaTek, highlighting our rise to incredible with a true flagship 5G smartphone chip. This chip signals MediaTek and our Dimensity family has entered a new phase of innovation,” said Dr Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 9000 is the most powerful and energy-efficient chip to date, delivering a number of industry firsts and a full suite of features for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.”

Oppo Find X4 series

Oppo’s upcoming Find X4 premium series will be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The phone is expected to get a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display, at least 8GB of RAM, a cat-eye lens, 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Redmi K50 series

According to GSMArena, Xiaomi VP and General Manager of Redmi Lu Weibing has confirmed the Dimensity 9000 chipset will power Redmi K50 series. The series is said to include three models- Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ with up to 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8-series platform, and up to 108MP camera. As per a report by 91Mobiles, Redmi K50 Gaming Pro is likely to feature a 64-megapixel Sony Exmor IMX686 sensor on the back.

Poco F4 GT

The upcoming Poco F4 GT is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. As per a report by NoteBookcheck, the smartphone might feature a 120 Hz or 144 Hz AMOLED, a fingerprint sensor. It is expected to come with a 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 3:23 PM IST

Best Sellers