Poco gains 300 percent growth over a year in early 2021, says IDC report

It has only been just over a year since Poco restarted its journey in India as a separate entity from Xiaomi. In this short amount of time, the brand has witnessed phenomenal growth, as suggested by the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, May 2021 release. The company has registered a growth of 300 percent YoY in the first quarter of 2021.

Poco now fares among the top three smartphone brands in the country. The brand overtook Realme and OnePlus within a period of 10 months last November. Compared to the other brands, Poco has a limited lineup of smartphones by today's standards. The company now brands itself as the "No. 3 online smartphone brand" in India.

Poco registers mega growth YoY

"Since the beginning, we have always believed in delivering the best of technology to meet the unique requirements of the POCO users. Our rise to the top 3 in the online smartphone space in just 10 months was a testimony of the love and trust we have received from our fans and consumers. This trust has helped us achieve yet another milestone by achieving the highest growth among the top ten smartphone brands in the first quarter of 2021," says Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India.

“As we continue to grow in the market, we aim to focus on delivering the best and compelling proposition, without compromising on the quality of the devices, with continuous belief in our philosophy of “Everything you need and nothing you don’t,” he adds.

Poco has been coming up with aggressive products throughout the year. The Poco M3 that launched in February this year sold 5 lakh units within 45 days, reports the company. Similarly, the Poco X2 launched last year was rated as the best seller on Flipkart in the range of Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000. It’s successor, the Poco X3, also repeated the same move as the best one to buy under Rs 20,000.

The latest launch came in the form of the Poco X3 Pro, which marks the company’s return to its roots of high-performance smartphones at affordable prices. The Poco X3 Pro is currently the only phone under Rs 20,000 to feature the Snapdragon 860 chip. Going forward, the company is expected to launch the Poco M3 Pro to India and there are rumours of the 5G version headed to our shores as well.