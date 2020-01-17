comscore News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco goes independent, Huawei P40 Pro leak, Reliance Jio becomes largest operator, and more: Daily News Wrap
News

Poco goes independent, Huawei P40 Pro leak, Reliance Jio becomes largest operator, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Reliance Jio becomes the leading telecom operator in the country while Poco becomes independent brand. Check out all the other top tech news of the day.

  • Published: January 17, 2020 9:04 PM IST
poco f1 box

It may be Friday but that does mean a barrage of tech news to follow. The most important being a WSJ exclusive that Facebook has put plans for WhatsApp ads on hold. Fitbit has enabled blood oxygen tracking on select wearables. Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom operator in the country with 370 million subscribers. From analysis of Apple’s upcoming chipset to Huawei P40 Pro leaks, here are all the major news.

Related Stories


Check out top tech news of the day

News: Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

Still holding on for the launch of Poco F2, you might not have to wait for that long. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it is spinning Poco into an independent brand. Xiaomi decided to spin off Redmi into an independent brand in China last year. Now, the company is following the same approach for Poco in India. This means only one thing: launch of new devices at a more competitive price than before.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

News: Reliance Jio becomes largest telecom operator

Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom operator in the country. During its quarterly financial results announcement, Reliance Jio announced that it now has 370 million subscribers. This strengthens Jio’s position in the market despite increase in tariffs. The company also announced that it has maintained average revenue per user at Rs 128 despite challenges.

Facebook puts plans for WhatsApp ads on hold

Breathe easy. Facebook has reportedly decided to put its plans to bring ads to WhatsApp on hold. It might, however, bring ads to the Status feature of the messaging platform. WhatsApp co-founders reportedly exited the company over difference in opinion on bringing ads to the service. Facebook sees WhatsApp as a major monetization opportunity and it is not clear how it will implement this plan.

Leak suggests Fortnite Iris skin could be bundled with Samsung Galaxy S20

Also Read

Leak suggests Fortnite Iris skin could be bundled with Samsung Galaxy S20

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 rolling out

The season 3 of Call of Duty: Mobile is now rolling out. This new update brings a number of changes to the game along with new maps, modes, improvements, and more.In addition to the details change-log, the company has also released the update online. This means that users can download the 800MB file from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Fortnite Iris x Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung and Fortnite will continue their partnership into 2020 with the Galaxy S20. According to a report, Samsung Galaxy S20 users will be getting a new Fortnite Iris skin with the new device. The look of the skin has already leaked and it resembles the K-POP skin from last year that later became the iKONIK skin.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 17, 2020 9:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks
News
Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks
Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report

News

Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report

Leak suggests Fortnite Iris skin could be bundled with Samsung Galaxy S20

Gaming

Leak suggests Fortnite Iris skin could be bundled with Samsung Galaxy S20

Thomson LED TV available for Rs 4,999 during Flipkart Republic Day sale

Deals

Thomson LED TV available for Rs 4,999 during Flipkart Republic Day sale

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks

News

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks
Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

News

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG
Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI

Telecom

Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus phones

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus phones

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio के देश की सबसे बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनी बनने समेत आज की ट्रेंडिंग टेक न्यूज

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: प्राइस, फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट

Mi MIX Alpha First Look : शाओमी ने भारत में शोकेश किया शानदार डिजाइन वाला Mi MIX Alpha फोन

भारतीय रेलवे की नई स्ट्रीमिंग ऐप यात्रा को बनाएगी रोमांचक, जानें खासियत

Vodafone Idea AGR मामले में सुधारात्मक याचिका दायर करने पर विचार कर रहा है

News

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks
News
Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks
Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup
Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report

News

Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report
Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand

News

Xiaomi spins Poco into an independent brand
Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year

News

Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year