Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch

It's that time of the year again, and if the recent flagships haven't been candy to your eyes, the next-generation smartphone from Poco might surely play a huge part in changing your mind. It has been a few months since we started gearing up for rumors about the M2 Pro from the company.

If that wasn't enough to keep the fan following in anticipation for the upcoming release, the company's GM, Manmohan Chandolu, in a recent interview revealed that it would launch a new smartphone in India next month. He also says that the device wouldn't be the Poco F2 Pro flagship, but it could instead be an exclusively available smartphone for consumers in India.

Poco M2 Pro: everything we know so far

It is likely that the smartphone could be the Poco M2 Pro, as the device has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, and is one of the contenders for a probable launch. The smartphone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance sites, and earlier this week, it has received the BIS certification (Bureau of Indian Standards) as well.

Although the spec sheet for the phone remains a mystery at the moment, a report released by XDA Developers last month suggested it might have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Unlike the Poco X2, however, it doesn’t look like the M2 Pro is going to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro.

In the same interview, Manmohan also revealed that it could launch the Poco Pop Buds TWS earphones alongside the new smartphone. The Poco M2 Pro is likely to make its debut in late July. It is unclear if the M2 Pro will be exclusive to the Indian market like the Poco X2, or we’ll see a global launch.

