comscore Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch; could be the rumored Poco M2 Pro
News

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch; could be the rumored Poco M2 Pro

News

It is likely that the smartphone could be the Poco M2 Pro, as the device has been in the rumor mill for quite some time.

  • Published: June 20, 2020 1:41 PM IST
Poco X2 Launch Xiaomi

Photo: Poco India

It’s that time of the year again, and if the recent flagships haven’t been candy to your eyes, the next-generation smartphone from Poco might surely play a huge part in changing your mind. It has been a few months since we started gearing up for rumors about the M2 Pro from the company. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro gets BIS certified, could launch soon

If that wasn’t enough to keep the fan following in anticipation for the upcoming release, the company’s GM, Manmohan Chandolu, in a recent interview revealed that it would launch a new smartphone in India next month. He also says that the device wouldn’t be the Poco F2 Pro flagship, but it could instead be an exclusively available smartphone for consumers in India. Also Read - Flipkart Super Value Week: Apple iPhone SE 2020, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Poco X2 available with offer

Poco M2 Pro: everything we know so far

It is likely that the smartphone could be the Poco M2 Pro, as the device has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, and is one of the contenders for a probable launch. The smartphone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance sites, and earlier this week, it has received the BIS certification (Bureau of Indian Standards) as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta skinned with MIUI

Although the spec sheet for the phone remains a mystery at the moment, a report released by XDA Developers last month suggested it might have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Unlike the Poco X2, however, it doesn’t look like the M2 Pro is going to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro gets BIS certified, could launch soon

Also Read

Poco M2 Pro gets BIS certified, could launch soon

In the same interview, Manmohan also revealed that it could launch the Poco Pop Buds TWS earphones alongside the new smartphone. The Poco M2 Pro is likely to make its debut in late July. It is unclear if the M2 Pro will be exclusive to the Indian market like the Poco X2, or we’ll see a global launch.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 20, 2020 1:41 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Poco F2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship platform
64MP main wide sensor with Sony IMX686, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.7“ sensor size, ƒ/1.89 aperture + 13MP ultra wide-angle sensor with 123° FoV, ƒ/2.4 aperture + 5MP macro sensor with 1.12μm pixel size, ƒ/2.2 aperture, AF (3cm-10cm) + 2MP depth sensor with 1.75μm pixel size, ƒ/2.4 aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification
News
OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification
Father's Day: Check out these top gifts that your dad will love

Photo Gallery

Father's Day: Check out these top gifts that your dad will love

Father's Day: Check out these top tech gifts that your dad will love

Photo Gallery

Father's Day: Check out these top tech gifts that your dad will love

Google Doodle marks the onset of summer

News

Google Doodle marks the onset of summer

WhatsApp goes down in India for many users

News

WhatsApp goes down in India for many users

Apple iPhone SE 2020 could soon get cheaper in India

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 could soon get cheaper in India

Most Popular

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch

OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification

Google Doodle marks the onset of summer

WhatsApp goes down in India for many users

Apple iPhone SE 2020 could soon get cheaper in India

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch

News

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy with 6GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 6GB RAM in India
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Poco M2 Pro gets BIS certified, could launch soon

News

Poco M2 Pro gets BIS certified, could launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone SE 2020 की भारत में कीमतें हो सकती हैं कम

भारत में कई घंटे WhatsApp रहा डाउन, यूजर्स को हुई ये परेशानी

सोशल मीडिया पर चाइनीज सामान का बहिष्कार कर रहा है ट्रेंड, जानें क्या हुआ असर

How to remove password PDF : पीडीएफ फाइल से ऐसे रिमूव करें पासवर्ड

Samsung ने दिया चीन को झटका! हटाएगा अपना डिस्प्ले प्रोडक्शन प्लांट

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch
News
Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch
OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification

News

OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals certification
Google Doodle marks the onset of summer

News

Google Doodle marks the onset of summer
WhatsApp goes down in India for many users

News

WhatsApp goes down in India for many users
Apple iPhone SE 2020 could soon get cheaper in India

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 could soon get cheaper in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers