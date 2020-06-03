comscore Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser | BGR India
Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video; Here is everything we know

Considering the content in the teaser, it is likely that the upcoming smartphone will be made in India. Let’s check out the details around the unannounced smartphone from Poco India here.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 3:56 PM IST
Poco for India, M2 Pro

Poco India has just posted a new video on its Twitter handle highlighting its commitment to Make in India. In addition, the company also teased the launch of an upcoming Poco smartphone in the market. The teaser video stated that “The next POCO FOR INDIA” was coming soon. Considering the content in the teaser, it is likely that the upcoming smartphone will be made in India. However, we are not sure about the model of the device. This upcoming smartphone will join the existing Poco X2 present in the Indian market. Let’s check out the details around the unannounced smartphone from Poco India here. Also Read - Poco X2 prices revised in India: Check specifications, new Flipkart price and other details

Poco India prepares to launch a new smartphone; details

Inspecting the teaser tweet and the 1 minute and 33 seconds long teaser video, we can make an educated guess. However, there is no hint or indicating what the upcoming smartphone could be. This teaser comes weeks after the company launched its Poco F2 Pro. In addition to smartphones, the company has already teased the launch of its TWS earbuds called Poco Pop Buds. As per past reports, it looks like Poco is also working on the long-rumored Poco F2 and M2 Pro. It is more than likely that the smartphone maker will launch its Poco Pop Buds along with the mystery smartphone. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro spotted in Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance databases ahead of imminent launch

Taking a closer look at the video, Poco highlights that it is committed to the Make in India initiative. As part of the initiative, the company reiterates that it is making products and services “crafted for India”. The tweet also highlights that the smartphone maker “was born 2 years ago in Delhi”.

According to past reports, we have seen Poco M2 Pro on multiple certification websites. These include Wi-Fi Alliance and the Bluetooth SIG database. One of the listings revealed that the smartphone will feature Bluetooth 5.0 along with MIUI 11. It is possible that the smartphone maker may launch the device with Android 10-based MIUI skin in the market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 3:56 PM IST

