Xiaomi and Realme are engaged in a war of words on Twitter. Both companies have shared an endless number of barbs against each other. Things escalated to a whole new level when Xiaomi began calling Realme a copycat brand on Twitter. However, the whole plot got a new twist with the entry of former OnePlus executive. C Manmohan, General Manager of Poco India, recently shared plans for the now independent brand on Twitter. The tweet also expressed his excitement around the opportunity to bring back the brand in India’s smartphone market.

Is Poco also copying?

“We’re here to redefine the value of X. Get ready to Xperience something that is #SmoothAF,” Manmohan said in his tweets. Among many people who saw the tweet was Szymon Kopec, a former product manager at OnePlus. In a quoted tweet, Kopec alleged that Poco is copying the tagline of OnePlus.” He went on to add, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”. He further added that he feels sad for the efforts of OnePlus employees. “…can’t imagine any customer winning on some company being uncreative in terms of taglines.”

“It doesn’t really matter, just feel sad for OnePlus employees, cos I know how much efforts their marketing team is putting into details like that,” Kopec said in a reply. Kopec also quickly pointed out that he is no longer associated with smartphone maker OnePlus. He noted that OnePlus that was all about fast, which became the tagline for Poco F1. OnePlus also uses Fast AF for its camera tagline. Poco X2 is coming with a tagline called SmoothAF to highlight it’s display features.

OnePlus was all about Fast, so that was F1’s tagline too. Now OnePlus is about Fast and Smooth, and guess what? Also, OnePlus uses “Fast AF” for its camera tagline for years. But then, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/jaCx7cK7xv — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) January 27, 2020

Poco is also being criticized for its upcoming device being a rebranded Redmi K30 available in China. With Manmohan going on an offensive against Realme, it is not clear who is really copying whom in this smartphone segment. Poco has become an independent smartphone brand. It is set to launch the Poco X2 in India on February 4, 2020. We might see the company address this whole copying accusations being leveled by these companies.