comscore Poco is using OnePlus' tagline; claims former executive | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive
News

Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive

News

Poco is set to launch its second smartphone called Poco X2 in India on February 4. Ahead of the launch, the company has been found using rather familiar tagline.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 5:52 PM IST
poco f1 kevlar

Xiaomi and Realme are engaged in a war of words on Twitter. Both companies have shared an endless number of barbs against each other. Things escalated to a whole new level when Xiaomi began calling Realme a copycat brand on Twitter. However, the whole plot got a new twist with the entry of former OnePlus executive. C Manmohan, General Manager of Poco India, recently shared plans for the now independent brand on Twitter. The tweet also expressed his excitement around the opportunity to bring back the brand in India’s smartphone market.

Related Stories


Is Poco also copying?

“We’re here to redefine the value of X. Get ready to Xperience something that is #SmoothAF,” Manmohan said in his tweets. Among many people who saw the tweet was Szymon Kopec, a former product manager at OnePlus. In a quoted tweet, Kopec alleged that Poco is copying the tagline of OnePlus.” He went on to add, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”. He further added that he feels sad for the efforts of OnePlus employees. “…can’t imagine any customer winning on some company being uncreative in terms of taglines.”

“It doesn’t really matter, just feel sad for OnePlus employees, cos I know how much efforts their marketing team is putting into details like that,” Kopec said in a reply. Kopec also quickly pointed out that he is no longer associated with smartphone maker OnePlus. He noted that OnePlus that was all about fast, which became the tagline for Poco F1. OnePlus also uses Fast AF for its camera tagline. Poco X2 is coming with a tagline called SmoothAF to highlight it’s display features.

Poco is also being criticized for its upcoming device being a rebranded Redmi K30 available in China. With Manmohan going on an offensive against Realme, it is not clear who is really copying whom in this smartphone segment. Poco has become an independent smartphone brand. It is set to launch the Poco X2 in India on February 4, 2020. We might see the company address this whole copying accusations being leveled by these companies.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 5:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Emoji 13.0 to include 62 new emojis in Android 11
News
Emoji 13.0 to include 62 new emojis in Android 11
Nokia 9.2 could feature an in-display selfie camera

News

Nokia 9.2 could feature an in-display selfie camera

Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive

News

Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online

News

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Google Tangi is a new TikTok-like short video app

Emoji 13.0 to include 62 new emojis in Android 11

Nokia 9.2 could feature an in-display selfie camera

Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive

News

Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive
Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

News

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians
OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

News

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल ने 2019 में हैकर्स को दी लगभग 50 करोड़ रुपये की रकम, जानें क्यों

Trending Technology News Today : Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सामने आने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Xiaomi Mi 10 pro स्मार्टफोन 16GB रैम के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Band 4 फिटनेस बैंड 1 फरवरी से बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

Sennheiser Ambeo साउंडबार भारत में 1,99,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google Tangi is a new TikTok-like short video app
News
Google Tangi is a new TikTok-like short video app
Emoji 13.0 to include 62 new emojis in Android 11

News

Emoji 13.0 to include 62 new emojis in Android 11
Nokia 9.2 could feature an in-display selfie camera

News

Nokia 9.2 could feature an in-display selfie camera
Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive

News

Poco is using OnePlus' camera tagline; claims former executive
Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online

News

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online