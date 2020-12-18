comscore Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak | BGR India
The BIS certification portal has just passed two laptop battery components for what appears to be a Poco-branded laptop. There are no details on it yet.

Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition (3)

Representative Image

2020 has bound us to our home and people need laptops right now more than ever to get on with their business. Hence, every brand now wants to offer laptops in India at affordable prices. We saw Xiaomi lead the charge, followed by Nokia, with hints of Realme and other brands planning laptops soon. Guess what? Now Poco wants to jump in the game of making laptops. No, it hasn’t announced anything officially but based on certifications on BIS, Poco laptops could be on the way next year. Also Read - First look at the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma says in his latest Twitter post that the BIS recently certified laptop batteries under the Poco trademark. While there’s no supporting information on the same, there are chances of this hinting at a Poco laptop sometime early next year. Poco, as you may know, separated from Xiaomi in early 2020 but relies on Xiaomi for R&D as well as distribution. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Poco laptop coming soon?

Throughout this year, we saw Poco adopting a rebranding strategy for a majority of its smartphones in India as well as global markets. Popular models such as Poco X2, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro Poco C3 and Poco X3 are all slightly reworked as well as rebadged versions of Redmi smartphones. Hence, it only seems logical for Poco to rebrand a Xiaomi laptop for its Indian market. Also Read - Top 5 Christmas gifting ideas for tech lovers under Rs 4,000

Representative Image

There are chances of Poco picking up the Mi Notebook 14 series of laptops and changing a few components so as to sell them at more competitive prices. Hence, we could see Poco launching its first laptop that could be based on the Mi Notebook series and rely on Intel 10th Gen processors to power. Or, Poco could be a step ahead and launch the laptops with 11th Gen Intel mobile processors.

On the other hand, it could directly pave way for the Redmi laptops in India. In China, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi also has a laptop lineup with competitive specifications and affordable prices. Given that Poco is focused on gaming via its smartphones, it could go up the price ladder and bring the Redmi G gaming laptop in India to compete with the entry-level gaming notebooks. Poco could eventually compete with the likes of Asus, Lenovo, HP and Dell in this category.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2020 12:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2020 12:22 PM IST

Best Sellers