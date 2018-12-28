Poco launcher update brings double tap to lock, revamped notification badges, and more

Back in August this year, Xiaomi launched Poco F1, the first smartphone under its newly-minted Poco sub brand. In these few months, Poco F1 has created a maelstrom in the mid-range smartphone segment, thanks to a combination of flagship-grade specs and ridiculously-affordable pricing. To go with the new smartphone, Xiaomi also introduced Poco UI, a new Android UI overlay. While it’s largely similar to the company’s MIUI, Poco UI does come with some nifty extras and enhancements. Of these, perhaps the most important is the Poco launcher, which comes with a fully-customizable app drawer, something that MIUI (and majority of Chinese custom UI overlays) lacks. And now, Xiaomi’s launcher has gotten even better.

Xiaomi has updated Poco launcher with a host of new features and improvements. These include a new style of notification badges, and extended functional support for many different smartphone models. The update also brings a better look for the launcher’s settings, as well as the functionality to wake up the smartphone by double tapping on the screen. The new version also includes general performance improvements and bug-fixes.

However, it’s worth noting that the update is for the launcher’s beta version, so you need to be a beta tester in order to get all these features. Also, there’s no specific timeline as to when these will be rolled out to the stable version of Poco launcher. Some of the interesting features that Xiaomi’s Poco launcher comes with include support for custom icon packs, home-screen layout customization, and the ability to sort app icons based on their color.