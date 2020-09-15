comscore Poco M2 first sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details | BGR India
Poco M2 first sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, specifications, offers

The Poco M2 6GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The second model features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs 12,499.

  Published: September 15, 2020 8:58 AM IST
Poco M2

Poco’s affordable mid-range phone, the Poco M2, goes on its first sale today via Flipkart at 12 pm. The Poco M2 is as of now, the most affordable Poco phone and is a toned-down version of the Poco M2 Pro. The highlights of the device are a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and up to 6GB RAM and a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Poco M2 launched in India with MediTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Pricing and offers

As noted above, the smartphone brand has teamed up with Flipkart to distribute the device in the market. The company has announced two variants of the device. These include the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 10,999. The second model features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs 12,499. For launch offers, Poco has teamed with ICICI Bank and Federal Bank to offer an “Instant Discount” worth Rs 750. This means that users can save Rs 750 on the price while making purchases using ICICI or Federal bank cards. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

Watch: Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Poco M2 specifications

Looking at the specifications, we get a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a regular 60 Hz refresh rate. The company noted that users prefer higher resolution panels with low refresh-rate than a low-resolution panel at a high refresh-rate. The Poco M2 runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.0GHz and Mali-G52 GPU. As mentioned before, we get 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with up to 128GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. Poco has also added HyperEngine gaming technology to offer a better gaming performance with improved resource management and more. As part of the feature, we get Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Dual VoLTE, and Dual VoWiFi. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Moving to the camera segment, we get a quad-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Poco has also added an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. We also get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. Poco M2 runs on a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging technology. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless FM Radio, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio socket, and dual microphones.

The Poco M2 will feature Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box on the software end with MIUI 12 coming soon. The company also highlighted that the device will not feature any ads. Instead, we will get a clean experience with Poco Launcher 2.0. Finally, the device will be available in three colors including Slate Blue, Brick Red, and Pitch Black.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2020 8:58 AM IST

