Poco M2 expected to feature Full-HD+ display and 6GB RAM

Poco is set to add another phone to its lineup next week, and this will be the affordable version of the M2 Pro.

  Published: September 5, 2020 3:39 PM IST
Poco is set to introduce its M2 in the Indian market on 8 September. And gradually, it has shared teasers, giving us a closer look at the upcoming device. Now, it has confirmed the Poco M2 will feature a Full HD+ display and come with 6GB of RAM. In addition to this, a new teaser page on Flipkart also confirmed the phone will pack a quad rear camera setup. Also Read - Poco X3 leaks yet again in new hands-on video, revealing design, pricing and specifications

Apart from all these, we already know the Poco M2 will come with a big display and offer a long-lasting battery life. The Poco M2 seems like another classic case of rebranded Redmi smartphone. The X2 was a Redmi K30 4G from China whereas the Poco M2 Pro was a beefed-up Redmi Note 9 Pro. Based on the speculations, M2 could be just another rebranded Redmi 9 with a few tweaks. In fact, it could be just another Redmi 9C from the global market. Poco M2 will be the affordable version of the M2 Pro that made its debut a few weeks back in the market. Also Read - Poco M2 launch date announced, teaser confirms display with waterdrop notch

Poco M2 expected specifications

That means the Poco M2 will most likely come powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This processor, as confirmed by the teaser, will get 6GB RAM and offer 64GB storage. The phone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution. The phone will come loaded with a 5000mAh battery, with support for 10W charging speed. As hinted in the teaser, the phone is also expected to feature a quad rear camera setup. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 11 update for Redmi 8 and 8A

This module is likely to include a 13-megapixel main camera, with 5-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and another 2-megapixel camera. The front camera will have a 5-megapixel sensor. With the upcoming phone, the company would go up against the Realme C12 and Realme C15 in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Poco could offer faster charging as well as offer new color options on the M2 as compared to Redmi 9.

Best Sellers