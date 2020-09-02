Poco M2 launch date announced, display notch confirmed

If you assumed you saw it all after today’s Redmi 9A launch, hold your thoughts. Poco has just announced another entrant in the budget phone segment. It is called the Poco M2 and is launching next week on September 8. The launch will happen via a Livestream event at 12 noon. The specifications and features on the Poco M2 are still behind the curtains but a teaser poster hints at the design. Also Read - Poco X3 to officially launch on September 7; check details

The poster shared on Twitter confirms a display with a small waterdrop notch on the top. In another teaser on Flipkart, the display on the phone is shown similar to the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9. Poco also teases longer battery life and a clear HD camera. Going up to the launch date, the company will release more teasers for the Poco M2. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G launched; will first launch with a new Poco smartphone

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Poco M2 expected specifications

The Poco M2 seems like another classic case of a rebranded Redmi smartphone. The Poco X2 was a Redmi K30 4G from China whereas the Poco M2 Pro was a beefed-up Redmi Note 9 Pro. Based on the speculations, the Poco M2 could be just another rebranded Redmi 9 with a few tweaks. In fact, it could be just another Redmi 9C from the global market. Also Read - Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera and 33W fast charging support

That means the Poco M2 will end up with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. There will be a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720p resolution The phone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery and a 10W charger will accompany it. A dual rear camera setup could be there as well, with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera will have a 5-megapixel sensor.

Get ready to turn your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments.#POCOM2 is launching on 8th September at 12PM on @flipkart. Check-out here: https://t.co/MhVK6eg4k8 Want to win a POCO phone? Start retweeting.

1500 RTs – 1📱

2500 RTs – 2📱

5000 RTs – 4📱 pic.twitter.com/3S6Yb3VBPx — C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) September 2, 2020

With the upcoming phone, the company would go up against the Realme C12 and Realme C15 in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Poco could offer faster charging as well as offer new color options on the M2 as compared to Redmi 9.

Poco X3 shaping up to be an original

While the Poco M2 is looking like another rebranding job, the Poco X3 appears to be a completely new device. Based on the leaks and teasers, the X3 will replace the Poco X2 but still adhere to 4G connectivity. The phone will use the newer Snapdragon 732G chipset and get a new design for the rear. The display will retain a 120Hz LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Story Timeline