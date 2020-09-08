comscore Poco M2 launched in India with Helio G80 SoC, 6GB RAM | BGR India
Poco M2 launched in India with MediTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Poco also noted that the first sale of the device is scheduled for September 15 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Let’s check out the rest of the details of the Poco M2 here.

Poco M2

Poco has just launched its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 in the Indian market. This smartphone comes just months after the company launched its last mid-range smartphone, the M2 Pro. As the name suggests, M2 is a somewhat less powerful version of the Pro variant. As previously noted, the company had already revealed some key specifications of the device before the launch. Now, we know all aspects of the smartphone including the specifications, pricing, and launch offers. Poco also noted that the first sale of the device is scheduled for September 15 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Let’s check out the rest of the details of the Poco M2 here. Also Read - Poco X3 NFC launched with Snapdragon 732G; check details

Poco M2 launched; availability, price, launch offers

As noted above, the smartphone brand has teamed up with Flipkart to distribute the device in the market. The company has announced two variants of the device. These include the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 10,999. The second model features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs 12,499. For launch offers, Poco has teamed with ICICI Bank and Federal Bank to offer an “Instant Discount” worth Rs 750. This means that users can save Rs 750 on the price while making purchases using ICICI or Federal bank cards. Also Read - Poco M2 set to launch today with 6GB RAM; here is how to watch the event livestream

Watch: BGR Talks: Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh, Founders of Nodding Head Games

Specifications

Looking at the specifications, we get a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a regular 60 Hz refresh rate. The company noted that users prefer higher resolution panels with low refresh-rate than a low-resolution panel at a high refresh-rate. M2 runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.0GHz and Mali-G52 GPU. As mentioned before, we get 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with up to 128GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. Poco has also added HyperEngine gaming technology to offer a better gaming performance with improved resource management and more. As part of the feature, we get Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Dual VoLTE, and Dual VoWiFi.

Moving to the camera segment, we get a quad-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Poco has also added an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. We also get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. Poco M2 runs on a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging technology. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless FM Radio, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio socket, and dual microphones.

M2 will feature Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box on the software end with MIUI 12 coming soon. The company also highlighted that the device will not feature any ads. Instead, we will get a clean experience with Poco Launcher 2.0. Finally, the device will be available in three colors including Slate Blue, Brick Red, and Pitch Black.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2020 1:30 PM IST

Best Sellers