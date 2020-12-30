Poco M2 MIUI 12 stable build could release soon

A few months ago, Xiaomi released the Redmi 9 in India as the Redmi 9 Prime, a phone which impressed us in many ways given its pricing. Later, Poco released the same phone with a new name, called the Poco M2 along with some changes, and sold it at a similar price. Poco mounts its own launcher on top of MIUI but at the time of its launch, it used MIUI 11 as the base. Now, Poco is gearing up to release the MIUI 12 update. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

The Poco M2 is getting MIUI 12 as part of the beta program and those enrolled for the same shall be notified of the new version. The package weighs 1.9GB and is based on Android 10. The feature set remains similar to the MIUI version we have seen in other affordable Xiaomi phones, hence you only get the standard MIUI 12 niceties. Sadly, the Android 11 update isn’t a part of this one. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

MIUI 12 coming to Poco M2

The MIUI 12 update was first released for the Redmi K20 in India and it later spread out to a wider range of devices across premium and budget categories. Xiaomi introduced a couple of fancy UI elements with MIUI 12, with the Super Live Wallpaper being so popular that it found its way ported to other devices. MIUI 12 also introduces a couple of enhanced privacy protection features from Android 10 despite retaining all of its customization features. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

If the beta update is found stable in the next few weeks, Poco might release the MIUI 12 build for the Poco M2 across more devices. Performance with the new update should be fairly smooth, given the extra RAM this phone gets. Compared to the Redmi 9 Prime, the Poco M2 gets 6GB RAM as standard across all variants instead of the former’s 4GB RAM. The phone also gets a new design on the back despite having the same plastic shell.

The Poco M2 joins the Redmi 9 Prime to be the only phone that offers a Full HD+ display for less than Rs 10,000. It shares the same MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and the same 5020mAh battery along with 18W fast charging. For those seeking slightly more features and performance, the Poco M2 Pro is a good option with a much faster Snapdragon 720G chip and improved 48-megapixel quad rear cameras.