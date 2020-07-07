Poco M2 Pro launch at 12PM today: How to watch livestream

Poco is set to launch its third smartphone in India. At a virtual launch event today, the company will launch the Poco M2 Pro as it’s most affordable smartphone yet. Since making waves with the Poco F1, the company has evolved in a big way. It is no longer a sub-brand of Xiaomi and is now in a position to make its own product decisions. However, it does depend on Xiaomi for procurement and software services. With the new smartphone, Poco is essentially set to challenge Xiaomi’s Redmi brand in India. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Poco M2 Pro India Launch: How to watch livestream

Poco M2 Pro launch is set for 12:00PM IST in India today. The launch event will be streamed live on YouTube and Poco’s social media handles. This will be the second device from the company under Poco 2.0 brand strategy. It launched the Poco X2 in February and is now coming back with Poco M2 Pro. It is not clear whether M stands for mid-range here but that seems likely. The smartphone also seems like another version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro series in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

In terms of features, the smartphone is being pitched as a device that offers fast performance and charging. Poco has confirmed that the device will support 33W fast charging out of the box. This means the smartphone could pack the same charger that we saw with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. On the design front also, it seems to resemble Redmi’s latest mid-range smartphone lineup in India. The most eye-catching thing being that quad rear camera setup. A tipster has even zoomed into the teaser image to reveal that the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone appeared on Geekbench listing, which confirmed the use of Snapdragon 720G chipset and 6GB of RAM. The Poco X2 was a rebranded Redmi K30 in India. This Poco M2 Pro seems to be the rebranding of Redmi Note 9 Pro sold in the international markets. The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 16,999. If Poco M2 Pro is priced cheaper than either of these devices then it could fuel new momentum in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

