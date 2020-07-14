Poco M2 Pro, the third smartphone from the company in India, will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available online via Flipkart and is the second device under Poco 2.0 brand strategy. With this new smartphone, Poco is officially entering the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment in the country. Yes, the smartphone is basically a Redmi Note 9 Pro with faster charging support. Poco X2 was a rebranded Redmi K30 4G and the Poco M2 Pro is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, it does have a USP in the form of pricing. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Poco M2 Pro: Price and Specifications

Poco M2 Pro was launched with three different storage options in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 13,999. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage available for Rs 14,999. You can double the storage to 128GB by shelling out Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in three different colors: green and greener, two shades of black and out of the blue. The name is basically a way to represent the dual-tone finish on the back of the device. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

In terms of specifications, the Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. At the front, there is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, it comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB expandable storage. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and Poco has a decent record when it comes to software updates. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. This is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

The setup looks similar to the one we saw on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It comes with P2i coating which makes it splash proof. There is a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is clear that Poco took the global variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro, replaced the 64-megapixel main camera with 48-megapixel camera seen on the Indian variant. It also added 33W fast charging to make an all-round device.

