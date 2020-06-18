comscore Poco M2 Pro gets BIS certified, could launch soon | BGR India
Poco M2 Pro gets BIS certified, could launch soon

The company's next device is likely to be offered in the mid-range segment and many are expecting this to be another version of Redmi Note 9.

  • Published: June 18, 2020 2:59 PM IST
Poco is all set to launch the M2 Pro in India very soon. The upcoming phone got its BIS certification, which more or less confirms its debut. The Poco M2 Pro has been spotted in Bluetooth SIG listing few weeks back. The M Series device is expected to cost below Rs 20,000 in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A likely spotted with 4,900mAh battery, 10W charging, and MIUI 12

The phone was spotted on the BIS certification portal a Twitter user. The Poco M2 Pro, which we heard about a couple of weeks ago is an upcoming mid-range phone. The M2 Pro has the code name gram, and the model number M2003J6CI. The same smartphone was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases recently. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta skinned with MIUI

As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Poco M2 Pro is expected to come with the Bluetooth 5.0 support and loaded with the MIUI 11 custom skin based on Android 10. The Declaration ID of the smartphone matched with the Redmi Note 9 models, which again is not surprising because of two reasons. The first is that Poco still has deep connections with Xiaomi, including the software they use on their phones. The second is that both the recent Poco branded devices we have seen so far are rebranded Redmi K-series devices.

Further evidence of the Poco M2 Pro being a Redmi Note 9 series device, particularly the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is the kernel source code for the phone codenamed gram. The source code matches that of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The rebranding strategy worked with the Poco X2 because Xiaomi did not launch the Redmi K30 in India. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (the phone the M2 Pro is supposedly based on) has already launched in India. So it remains to be seen if the M2 Pro does actually end up being a rebranded Note 9 Pro.

Best Sellers