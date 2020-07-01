comscore Poco M2 Pro India launch set for July 7, listed on Flipkart
The Poco M2 Pro India launch event will take place on July 7 and will begin at 12:00PM. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 1:13 PM IST
The Poco M2 Pro will officially launch in India on July 7. The company has confirmed this news via its Twitter handle. The latest Poco phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart as it is already listed on the e-commerce website. The Poco M2 Pro India launch event will begin at 12:00PM. The Chinese brand has also shared an image of the device.

It clearly shows that the new Poco phone will launch with a quad rear camera setup. The company hasn’t shared any other details regarding the device. The Flipkart listing suggests that the Poco M2 Pro will offer support for fast charging. There is a question at the bottom of the page. Flipkart says if you find the right answer, then you can stand the chance of winning the new Poco phone.

The features and design details of the Poco M2 Pro are currently under wraps. It is likely to have a punch-hole display design. Besides, the same Poco phone with the model number M2001J2I was spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. It was previously reported that the kernel source code for the Poco M2 Pro phone codenamed gram. The source code matches that of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Additionally, it is believed that the upcoming Poco phone will launch in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The same chipset is powering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. A Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggested that the device will come with Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It will also feature dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It is rumored to offer features and specifications similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pto handset.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
OS Android v10
Display Bezel-less display with punch-hole display, IPS LCD-6.67 inches (16.94 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Front Camera 16 MP Primary Camera
Battery 5020 mAh
  • Published Date: July 1, 2020 1:13 PM IST

Best Sellers