Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Poco M2 Pro will debut as the third smartphone from the company in India. The former sub-brand of Xiaomi is set to launch the smartphone in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the company has started sharing some of the key information of the smartphone. The teaser image of the device and the specifications suggest that this could be another rebranded Redmi smartphone. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Poco M2 Pro Launch: What to expect

Poco M2 Pro has been rumored to launch in India for sometime now. The device even appeared on online databases and got BIS certification last month. All the rumors of the device so far point to Poco M2 Pro being another version of Redmi Note 9 Pro. In fact, 91Mobiles reported earlier that this might be the global variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro and not the one already available in the country. If this turns out to be true then we are looking at the most affordable Poco smartphone yet. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Poco is teasing the device using the term “Feel the Surge” and for now, it is hinted at faster charging speed and performance. We know that Poco M2 Pro will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It is confirmed to support 33W fast charging, which is the same as the one seen on Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The teaser seems to indicate another device built around the design language first seen with the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

There is a quad rear camera setup placed in the same fashion as the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. A closer look at that image has also confirmed that this device will use a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. This could be the same 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 seen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The global version of this device has a two-tone finish on the back but uses a 64-megapixel main camera.

The leaked Geekbench listing of the Poco M2 Pro has revealed that it will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. This chip has nearly identical performance to the Snapdragon 730G seen on the Poco X2. The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and comes with a slower 18W PD fast charger. If Poco M2 Pro has the same price then it will appeal to consumers with an edge in terms of 33W fast charging.

