comscore Poco M2 Pro Quad camera Phone: Price in India, Features and Full Specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications
News

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications

News

Poco M2 Pro marks the foray of the company into the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. It brings Snapdragon 720G, 33W fast charging and quad rear camera setup.

  • Updated: July 7, 2020 12:51 PM IST
Poco M2 Pro Review 1

Poco M2 Pro is now official as the third smartphone from the company. The smartphone debuts as the second device under Poco 2.0 brand strategy. With the smartphone, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi is announcing its most affordable device yet. It is basically Poco‘s foray into the price segment between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The smartphone draws a lot of similarities with the Redmi Note 9 Pro series already available in India. It’s pricing begs the question of whether Poco’s strategy is to rebrand Redmi phones in the country. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Poco M2 Pro: Price and Specifications

Poco M2 Pro is available in two different storage options in India. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in three different colors: out of the blue, green and greener and two shades of black. The first sale of the device is scheduled for July 14, 2020 at 12:00PM IST and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

In terms of design, the Poco M2 Pro is identical to the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. There is glass back with dualtone finish of either black, green or grey. Poco says the textured finish on the lower side of the device is meant to mimic the kevlar back seen with the Poco F1. It’s a glossy finish so using this phone without a case is rather difficult. Once you slap the included case, it becomes impossible to see these design elements of the smartphone. Another visual difference comes in the form of Poco branding and “48MP Quad camera” branding above the camera module. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro series, the Poco M2 Pro features a 6.7-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, the smartphone offers either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and Poco has a decent record when it comes to software updates. At the front, there is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dedicated microSD card slot.

BGR Talks: Poco India GM C Manmohan talks about M2 Pro, F2, Elon Musk, and more

Also Read

BGR Talks: Poco India GM C Manmohan talks about M2 Pro, F2, Elon Musk, and more

On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. This is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup looks similar to the one we saw on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It comes with P2i coating which makes it splash proof. There is a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. This is definitely better than the 18W fast charger that comes bundled with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. In every way, Poco seems to have improved tiny elements of the Redmi smartphone to build an even better device.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 12:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 7, 2020 12:51 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

17999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13999

Android v10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

16999

Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

13999

MIUI 11 based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48MP + 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India
News
Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India
WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

News

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life

News

Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India
Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 सीरीज 21 अगस्त से होगी बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध: रिपोर्ट

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 33W फास्ट चार्ज, क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

शाओमी तैयार कर रही दो नए स्मार्टफोन, लगा होगा 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Realme Smart TV आज सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India
News
Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras launched in India
WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

News

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life

News

Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life
TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea
Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers