Poco M2 Pro is now official as the third smartphone from the company. The smartphone debuts as the second device under Poco 2.0 brand strategy. With the smartphone, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi is announcing its most affordable device yet. It is basically Poco‘s foray into the price segment between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The smartphone draws a lot of similarities with the Redmi Note 9 Pro series already available in India. It’s pricing begs the question of whether Poco’s strategy is to rebrand Redmi phones in the country. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Poco M2 Pro: Price and Specifications

Poco M2 Pro is available in two different storage options in India. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in three different colors: out of the blue, green and greener and two shades of black. The first sale of the device is scheduled for July 14, 2020 at 12:00PM IST and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

In terms of design, the Poco M2 Pro is identical to the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. There is glass back with dualtone finish of either black, green or grey. Poco says the textured finish on the lower side of the device is meant to mimic the kevlar back seen with the Poco F1. It’s a glossy finish so using this phone without a case is rather difficult. Once you slap the included case, it becomes impossible to see these design elements of the smartphone. Another visual difference comes in the form of Poco branding and “48MP Quad camera” branding above the camera module. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro series, the Poco M2 Pro features a 6.7-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, the smartphone offers either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and Poco has a decent record when it comes to software updates. At the front, there is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dedicated microSD card slot.

On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. This is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup looks similar to the one we saw on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It comes with P2i coating which makes it splash proof. There is a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. This is definitely better than the 18W fast charger that comes bundled with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. In every way, Poco seems to have improved tiny elements of the Redmi smartphone to build an even better device.